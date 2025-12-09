Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports November 2025 Assets Under Management

MILWAUKEE, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of November 30, 2025 totaled $180.8 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $87.2 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $93.6 billion. During the fourth quarter of each year, certain Artisan Funds make their annual income and capital gains distributions. November month-end AUM includes the impact of approximately $800 million of Artisan Funds distributions that were not reinvested. Based on updated estimates, approximately $400 million of additional Artisan Funds distributions not reinvested are expected in December. Separately, the Firm had a $2.7 billion redemption in early December 2025 from a non-U.S. institutional client across three Growth team strategies, driven in part by local pension-market dynamics.

PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2 As of November 30, 2025 - ($ Millions) Growth Team Global Opportunities $18,429 Global Discovery 1,838 U.S. Mid-Cap Growth 10,965 U.S. Small-Cap Growth 2,919 Franchise 1,182 Global Equity Team Global Equity 432 Non-U.S. Growth 15,311 U.S. Value Team Value Equity 5,578 U.S. Mid-Cap Value 2,134 Value Income 17 International Value Group International Value 51,542 International Explorer 905 Global Special Situations 34 Global Value Team Global Value 35,083 Select Equity 964 Sustainable Emerging Markets Team Sustainable Emerging Markets 2,450 Credit Team High Income 12,985 Credit Opportunities 363 Floating Rate 91 Custom Credit Solutions 1,177 Developing World Team Developing World 4,635 Antero Peak Group Antero Peak 2,269 Antero Peak Hedge 268 International Small-Mid Team Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth 5,058 EMsights Capital Group Global Unconstrained 1,057 Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities 1,303 Emerging Markets Local Opportunities 1,767 Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM") $180,756

1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.

2 AUM for Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets and U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Strategies includes $127.7 million in aggregate for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a lag not exceeding one quarter).

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS

Artisan Partners is a global multi-asset investment platform providing a broad range of high value-added investment strategies in growing asset classes to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Investor Relations Inquiries: 866.632.1770 or ir@artisanpartners.com

Source: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.