Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports November 2025 Assets Under Management

MILWAUKEE, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of November 30, 2025 totaled $180.8 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $87.2 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $93.6 billion. During the fourth quarter of each year, certain Artisan Funds make their annual income and capital gains distributions. November month-end AUM includes the impact of approximately $800 million of Artisan Funds distributions that were not reinvested. Based on updated estimates, approximately $400 million of additional Artisan Funds distributions not reinvested are expected in December. Separately, the Firm had a $2.7 billion redemption in early December 2025 from a non-U.S. institutional client across three Growth team strategies, driven in part by local pension-market dynamics.

PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2  
   
As of November 30, 2025 - ($ Millions)  
Growth Team  
Global Opportunities$18,429 
Global Discovery1,838 
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth10,965 
U.S. Small-Cap Growth2,919 
Franchise1,182 
Global Equity Team  
Global Equity432 
Non-U.S. Growth15,311 
U.S. Value Team  
Value Equity5,578 
U.S. Mid-Cap Value2,134 
Value Income17 
International Value Group  
International Value51,542 
International Explorer905 
Global Special Situations34 
Global Value Team  
Global Value35,083 
Select Equity964 
Sustainable Emerging Markets Team  
Sustainable Emerging Markets2,450 
Credit Team  
High Income12,985 
Credit Opportunities363 
Floating Rate91 
Custom Credit Solutions1,177 
Developing World Team  
Developing World4,635 
Antero Peak Group  
Antero Peak2,269 
Antero Peak Hedge268 
International Small-Mid Team  
Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth5,058 
EMsights Capital Group  
Global Unconstrained1,057 
Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities1,303 
Emerging Markets Local Opportunities1,767 
   
Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM")$180,756 
   

1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.
2 AUM for Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets and U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Strategies includes $127.7 million in aggregate for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a lag not exceeding one quarter).

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS
Artisan Partners is a global multi-asset investment platform providing a broad range of high value-added investment strategies in growing asset classes to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

