Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and total number of shares of the Company as of September 30, 2021

Montrouge, FRANCE

(Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

 

Market : NYSE Euronext Paris

ISIN Code: FR 0010417345 



Date

Total number of shares Total number of voting rights
09/30/202155,011,687

Total gross of voting rights: 55,011,687



Total net* of voting rights: 54,936,287

* Total net = total number of voting rights attached to shares – shares without voting rights

 

 

 

 

