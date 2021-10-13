Premier Manufacturing unveils new corporate booth

OWATONNA, Minn., Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Manufacturing made quite the impression at the Technology & Maintenance Council’s annual meeting and exhibition.

The High Bar Brands company unveiled its new corporate booth to positive feedback from those in attendance.

“The customers were impressed with how open, welcoming, and modern the booth was,” HBB Director of Sales - LATAM Manuel Rodriguez said.

“Our trade show booth represents our brand and it’s important that we’re showing our customers that we’re organized, tech-savvy, and professional,” HBB Director of Marketing Steve Hansen said. “Specifically, this new booth allows us to demonstrate our products in-person while showing the technical data on 55-inch touchscreen monitors that are flipped vertically to replicate the feel of a cell phone.”

Premier Manufacturing’s large corporate booth will be on display for distributors at Heavy Duty Aftermarket Week (HDAW) and for end-users at TMC.

Hansen says networking plays a key role in their success, which is why Premier Manufacturing will attend more than 20 trade shows in 2022.

“Face-to-face interaction is very important during the sales process,” Hansen said. “This new booth includes an area specifically for networking with customers in a semi-private setting.”

For a look at Premier Manufacturing’s upcoming trade show schedule, visit www.premier-mfg.com.

About High Bar Brands

High Bar Brands, LLC, is the preferred solutions provider to the commercial vehicle industry with our family of iconic brands. Driven by innovation and an entrepreneurial spirit, we strive for total customer satisfaction through our passionate team and superior products.

Our company was born from the partnership between two solution-based brands – Minimizer and Premier Manufacturing. These iconic suppliers have proven processes and a customer-centric approach that has forged a special connection with drivers, fleet owners, and maintenance managers across North America. Their feedback is crucial to R&D and has helped our team design and develop numerous patented technologies.

High Bar Brands is renowned for our go-to-market strategies that are catapulted by an incredibly strong distribution network. We pride ourselves on being able to deliver our message of quality and service throughout our distribution network all the way to the end-user.

Employees are afforded best-in-class operations equipment, creating a powerful production facility and efficient office environment.

High Bar Brands is proud to be a member of the toughest industry. Driven by customer needs, their success is what drives our business.

