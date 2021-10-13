Industry-veteran Elisa Cascade Joins Science 37 as Chief Product Officer; Chris Ceppi appointed Chief Technology Officer

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Science 37, the Operating System for today’s more agile clinical trials, announced Elisa Cascade has joined Science 37 and its senior executive team as Chief Product Officer. Science 37 veteran Chris Ceppi has been appointed to serve as Chief Technology Officer.



Ms. Cascade brings more than 30 years of experience in clinical trial technology, direct-to-patient operations and healthcare strategy, joining Science 37 most recently from ERT where she served as Executive Vice President and Product Line Executive for electronic Clinical Outcomes Assessments (eCOA). Prior to ERT, Ms. Cascade held the role as Chief Product Officer of DrugDev, an IQVIA Company, and Vice President of the Digital Patient Unit at Quintiles. With her extensive clinical trial and technology experience, Ms. Cascade adds additional strategic prowess and decades of execution expertise to Science 37’s Operating System and its ability to accelerate study timelines, minimize patient burden and enroll a more representative patient population.

Science 37 veteran and architect of the Science 37 technology platform, Mr. Ceppi serves in a new leadership role as Chief Technology Officer to provide greater focus on platform and data infrastructure as a service and competitive advantage.

“We’re pleased to have Elisa join Science 37. With her vast industry experience, she brings tremendous acumen and clinical trial technology expertise that will help fuel our mission of enabling universal access to clinical research,” said David Coman, Chief Executive Officer of Science 37. “Elisa has been instrumental in using technology to help transform the industry and enable a better way to serve all clinical trial stakeholders. She will be a great complement to Chris, as CTO, where his technology leadership will be focused on delivering innovation that ensures our Operating System continues to thrive with a solid foundation of technology.”

“As the pioneer of the decentralized clinical trial model, Science 37 has been leading the way to a more patient-centric future for research and driving toward a more adaptable, agile clinical trial,” said Elisa Cascade, Chief Product Officer of Science 37. “It’s a very transformative moment for the company and the industry and I’m looking forward to working together to accelerate timelines and make research more representative by enabling access for patients and providers, anywhere.”

About Science 37:

Science 37, Inc.’s missions it to enable universal access to clinical research—making it easier for patients and providers to participate from anywhere and helping to accelerate the development of treatments that impact patient lives. As a pioneer of decentralized clinical trials, the Science 37 Clinical Trial Operating System (OS) supports today’s more agile clinical research designs with its full stack, end-to-end technology platform and specialized networks of patient communities, telemedicine investigators, mobile nurses, remote coordinators and connected devices. Configurable to enable any study type, the Science 37 OS enables up to 15x faster enrollment, 28% better retention and 3x more diverse patient population with industry-leading workflow orchestration, evidence generation and data harmonization. For more information, visit https://www.science37.com .

