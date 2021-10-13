Mosaic Foods Announces Plant-Centric Family Style Frozen Dinners

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mosaic Foods , the company making plant-based eating easy, convenient and delicious, today announced its newest meal offering, Family Meals . Designed as a convenient way for families to eat more plant-centric meals, Family Meals are handcrafted by chefs, loaded with vegetables and delivered right to your door. This expansion beyond single serve meals marks Mosaic’s first foray into large format meals and is the first-of-its-kind category for the consumer packaged goods industry and parents alike.



Mosaic’s Family Meals span new, bold recipes and modern, healthier takes on the classic comfort foods without the hassle of shopping, chopping and cleaning. Menu items include: BBQ “Meatloaf” & Sweet Potato Mash, Broccoli Cheddar Mac & Cheese, Buffalo Cauliflower Bake, Curried Lentil Shepherd’s Pie, Enchilada Verde Bake, Italian ‘Sausage’ & Pumpkin Lasagna, Lasagna Primavera, Penne alla Vodka, Sweet Potato Chili Bake, Thai Peanut Curry, Veggie Pot Pie and Yellow Dal Curry. Mosaic meals, including Family Meals, are chef-made and include local, quality ingredients adding unique toppings and flavors to give every meal a home-cooked and craveable feel.

“As a dad, I’ve struggled to find healthy prepared meals that I can serve my family without feeling guilty, but I also just don’t have the time I used to to cook every night,” said Matt Davis, CEO and co-founder, Mosaic. “Mosaic has been cooking up incredible single-serve entrees for two years now, and we wanted to create a delicious, healthy offering that parents feel good about feeding to their kids on nights where they just don’t have the time or energy to shop, cook, and clean. All parents need a night off, and that’s what we’re here for.”

The launch of Family Meals follows Mosaic’s recent shipping expansion to California as the company continues to rapidly grow. Since 2019, Mosaic has shipped more than half of a million meals that can be heated up and enjoyed within minutes directly to consumers' doorsteps.

“Mosaic is on a mission to make eating more vegetables an easy choice for everyone,” said Sam McIntire, CRO and co-founder of Mosaic. “Traditional frozen meals lack flavor and health benefits, and many parents are wary of serving them to their families. With these Family Meals, Mosaic is turning the industry on its head by providing parents with zero-prep meals they can feel good about. It’s food that the whole family, kids included, will crave, packed with veggies and all-natural ingredients. Now parents can take a guilt-free night off from cooking.”

Family Meals are available for purchase online at $19.99 per meal ($4.99 per serving) with 1-2 day delivery to select locations throughout the country, users can find shipping availability and options online at mosaicfoods.com .

