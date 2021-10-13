Designer Harris Reed Donates Jewelry to Claire’s Place Foundation Auction

Los Angeles, CA, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Claire’s Place Foundation, a non-profit organization providing support to children and families affected by cystic fibrosis (CF), is proud to announce that Fashion Designer Harris Reed has donated pieces of Reed’s demi-fine couture jewelry to Clarie’s Place’s upcoming Clairtiy Ball auction. The fundraiser will be held outside under the stars on October 16, 2021 in Santa Monica, California.





Fighting for the beauty of fluidity, Harris Reed designs to create conversation. Reed has caught the attention of Harry Styles, Solange Knowles, Emma Corrin, Lil Nas X, Olly Alexander, Selena Gomez, Alessandro Michele, Ezra Miller and he recently dressed supermodel Iman for the Met Gala. Reed’s designs have captivated the press and been featured in high-profile publications such as: Vogue, Elle, GQ, Rolling Stone, and Harper’s Bazaar.





As Harris Reed said: “Be your own light and embrace being fabulously who you are with all your layers.” Reed’s jewelry pieces do just that. Reed generously donated the Harris Reed X Missoma Fight for Change Dagger Earring and an Emerging Butterfly Necklace, paired with Harris Reed autographed jewelry boxes, to the Claire’s Place Foundation auction.





“We are extremely grateful to Harris Reed and their entire team for the donation,” said Claire’s Place Foundation Chairman of the Board Laura McHolm. “We are in awe of Reed’s talent and the work they are doing for gender fluidity, inclusion, and for living a powerful life full of the joy of just being your true self. It's a message that would have absolutely resonated with our founder Claire Wineland.”





The Clairity Ball, a fundraiser to support Claire’s Place Foundation, will be held at the Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows in Santa Monica, California on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The ball will feature hors d’oeuvres, cocktails, plated dinner and performances all served under the twinkling iconic Moreton Bay fig tree. The silent auction portion of the evening is also available online and will feature additional rare items and experiences including:

A Zoom date with Actor Sebastian Stan, known for his role as Winter Soldier in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Trip for two to Italy

All-inclusive Santa Barbara Wine Tasting

SUPER73-Z1 Electric Motorbikes

A Zoom with Actor & Director Justin Baldoni, known for his leading role on the hit show Jane the Virgin and Director of Five Feet Apart & Clouds

The virtual auction is now live. To bid on these and other auction items, please visit here. The auction will close at 6:00pm PST on October 16, 2021.





To purchase tickets to the October 16th Clairity Ball please visit: https://clairesplacefoundation.org/clairity-ball/





About Claire’s Place Foundation, Inc.

Claire’s Place Foundation, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization providing support to children and families affected by cystic fibrosis (CF). Claire’s Place Foundation is named in honor of Claire Wineland who lived with CF her entire life and died at the age of 21. Claire was an activist, author, TEDx Speaker, social media star and received numerous awards. Claire’s foundation was a way for her to assure that others living with CF enjoyed the same hope, strength and joy that she enjoyed. Recipient of Los Angeles Business Journal’s “Small Nonprofit of the Year,” the foundation provides grants to families affected by CF, offering both emotional and financial support. Today, Claire’s Place Foundation continues to carry on Claire’s legacy. For more information and make a donation, please visit www.clairesplacefoundation.org.