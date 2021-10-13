Illumio CEO and Co-Founder Andrew Rubin Receives Goldman Sachs Recognition for Entrepreneurship

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Illumio, Inc. , the pioneer and leader of Zero Trust Segmentation, today announced Illumio’s CEO and co-founder, Andrew Rubin, has been recognized by Goldman Sachs as one of the 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs of 2021 at its Builders + Innovators Summit in Healdsburg, California. Goldman Sachs selected Andrew as one of 100 entrepreneurs from multiple industries to be honored at the two-day event and also awarded him with this honor in 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2019.



“Innovation doesn’t happen just anywhere; it thrives where there’s a wide range of thoughts and perspectives,” said David M. Solomon, Chairman & CEO of Goldman Sachs. “One of our great strengths is our ability to bring together people from different walks of life and to spark conversations today that will lead to breakthroughs tomorrow. The leaders we’ve chosen to highlight at our Builders + Innovators Summit are truly remarkable, and we are pleased to recognize Andrew as one of this year’s most intriguing entrepreneurs.”

Andrew and chief technical officer and co-founder PJ Kirner founded Illumio eight years ago to prevent minor cybersecurity incidents from becoming real-world disasters with Zero Trust segmentation. In the last fiscal year , Illumio reported the highest number of new customers within a single fiscal year, greater than 100 percent increase in international annual recurring revenue (ARR), and a quarter (Q4) that was the strongest in company history. In June 2021, Illumio secured a $225 million funding round at a $2.75 billion valuation led by Thoma Bravo and supported by Franklin Templeton, funds managed by Hamilton Lane, and Owl Rock, a division of Blue Owl Capital.

“It’s an incredible honor to receive this recognition from Goldman Sachs for the fifth time, but it’s truly a testament to the creativity, ingenuity, and drive of every Illumineer,” said Rubin. “The relentless onslaught of ransomware attacks has made one thing clear – the legacy model of cybersecurity that focuses solely on trying to prevent attackers from breaching your business is broken. The industry needs Illumio’s approach to keep critical assets safe, even after an initial breach. Illumio helps customers see risk, isolate cyberattacks, and secure their data so organizations can dramatically reduce risk by stopping cyberattacks and ransomware from moving around their IT estate.”

About Illumio

Illumio, the pioneer and market leader of Zero Trust Segmentation, stops breaches from becoming cyber disasters. Illumio Core® and Illumio Edge® automate policy enforcement to stop cyberattacks and ransomware from spreading across applications, containers, clouds, data centers, and endpoints. By combining intelligent visibility to detect threats with security enforcement achieved in minutes, Illumio enables the world’s leading organizations to strengthen their cyber resiliency and reduce risk.