AMD Radeon RX 6600 Graphics Card Delivers Incredible High-Refresh Rate 1080p Gaming

– Up to 1.3X better performance-per-watt than the competition in select titles at 1080p max settings –



– Harnesses AMD RDNA 2 gaming architecture, AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution, AMD Infinity Cache, AMD Smart Access Memory technology and other powerful features to provide enthusiast-level performance and stunning visual fidelity –

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) today launched the AMD Radeon™ RX 6600 graphics card, designed to provide visually stunning, high-refresh rate 1080p gaming experiences to the midrange market.



The AMD Radeon RX 6600 graphics card leverages breakthrough AMD RDNA™ 2 architecture, the only gaming architecture that spans from desktop PCs, laptops and consoles to mobile devices and automotive infotainment systems. Offering 32 MB of high-performance AMD Infinity Cache, 8GB of GDDR6 memory, AMD Smart Access Memory™ technology and support for the Microsoft Windows 11 operating system, the AMD Radeon RX 6600 graphics card is designed to bring next-generation desktop-level experiences to PC gamers. It also supports the AMD FidelityFX™ Super Resolution open-source spatial upscaling solution, which is designed to increase framerates in select titles while delivering high-resolution gaming experiences.

The AMD Radeon RX 6600 graphics card is designed with the needs of future-ready, high-performance 1080p gamers in mind. Capable of driving 100+ FPS in top AAA titles1, the AMD Radeon RX 6600 graphics card also offers up to 1.3X better performance-per-watt than the competition in select titles in 1080p at max settings2.

“The latest generation of games deliver massive leaps in life-like visuals that are driving more graphics performance to meet the demand for the best possible 1080p gaming experiences,” said Scott Herkelman, corporate vice president and general manager, Graphics Business Unit at AMD. “To meet this demand, we’ve designed the Radeon RX 6600 to make these new breathtaking experiences available to more PC gamers, providing the performance of an enthusiast-class powerhouse in a midrange solution.”

Next-Generation High-Performance 1080p Gaming

The AMD Radeon RX 6600 graphics card offers an ideal blend of performance and image quality for exceptional gaming experiences and is an ideal choice for gamers seeking display-maxing framerates and crisp visual fidelity at 1080p in today’s most demanding titles. The AMD Radeon RX 6600 graphics card takes full advantage of numerous advanced features, including:

AMD FidelityFX technology – AMD FidelityFX technology is an open-source toolkit of visual enhancement effects for game developers available at AMD GPUOpen. The new AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) spatial upscaling technology, supported on more than 100 AMD processors and AMD GPUs, as well as on select competitor GPUs, offers an average 2X faster performance across select titles in “Performance” mode at 1080p compared to native resolution 3 . To date, game developers have added support or announced plans to add support for FSR in 50 top games and game engines.

– AMD FidelityFX technology is an open-source toolkit of visual enhancement effects for game developers available at AMD GPUOpen. The new AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) spatial upscaling technology, supported on more than 100 AMD processors and AMD GPUs, as well as on select competitor GPUs, offers an average 2X faster performance across select titles in “Performance” mode at 1080p compared to native resolution . To date, game developers have added support or announced plans to add support for FSR in 50 top games and game engines. AMD Smart Access Memory (SAM) technology – Now supporting AMD Radeon RX 5000 Series graphics, SAM technology unlocks higher performance when pairing AMD Radeon RX 5000 or Radeon RX 6000 Series graphics with AMD Ryzen™ 5000 or select Ryzen 3000 Series Desktop Processors and AMD 500-series motherboards by giving AMD Ryzen processors access to the entire high-speed GDDR6 GPU memory.

– Now supporting AMD Radeon RX 5000 Series graphics, SAM technology unlocks higher performance when pairing AMD Radeon RX 5000 or Radeon RX 6000 Series graphics with AMD Ryzen™ 5000 or select Ryzen 3000 Series Desktop Processors and AMD 500-series motherboards by giving AMD Ryzen processors access to the entire high-speed GDDR6 GPU memory. AMD Infinity Cache – 32 MB of last-level data cache integrated on the GPU die helps reduce latency and power consumption to enable higher gaming performance than traditional architectural designs.

– 32 MB of last-level data cache integrated on the GPU die helps reduce latency and power consumption to enable higher gaming performance than traditional architectural designs. Microsoft Windows 11 Support – With the latest AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin release, AMD Radeon graphics cards are optimized for the latest Windows 11 performance optimizations and features, including DirectX® 12 Ultimate, Auto HDR, Microsoft DirectStorage and more.

Specifications, Pricing and Availability

Model Compute Units GDDR6 Game Clock4 (MHz) Boost Clock5 (MHz) Memory Interface Infinity Cache TBP Price (USD SEP) AMD Radeon RX 6600 28 8 GB 2,044 Up to 2,491 128-bit 32 MB 132W $329

AMD Radeon RX 6600 graphics cards are expected to be available from AMD board partners including ASRock, ASUS, Gigabyte, MSI, PowerColor, SAPPHIRE, XFX and Yeston at global etailers/retailers beginning today, starting at an SEP of $329 USD. Pre-built systems with AMD Radeon RX 6600 graphics cards from OEMs and system integrators are expected to be available beginning in October 2021.

About AMD

For 50 years AMD has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics and visualization technologies ― the building blocks for gaming, immersive platforms and the datacenter. Hundreds of millions of consumers, leading Fortune 500 businesses and cutting-edge scientific research facilities around the world rely on AMD technology daily to improve how they live, work and play. AMD employees around the world are focused on building great products that push the boundaries of what is possible. For more information about how AMD is enabling today and inspiring tomorrow, visit the AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) website, blog, Facebook and Twitter pages.

1 Testing done by AMD performance labs Sep 28, 2021, on Radeon RX 6600 with Smart Access Memory enabled, 16GB DDR4-3600MHz, AMD Ryzen 5 5600X, Win10 Pro x64 19041.508, 21.30.17.06, vs GeForce RTX 3060 with ReBAR enabled, 16GB DDR4-3600MHz, AMD Ryzen 5 5600X, Win10 Pro x64 19041.508, 472.12. Using Assassin's Creed Valhalla @ DX12 Ultra High, Battlefield 5 @ DX12 Ultra, Call of Duty: Black Ops - Cold War @ DX12 Ultra, Cyberpunk 2077 @DX12 Ultra, Dirt 5 @DX12 Ultra, Forza Horizon 4 @ DX12 Max, Godfall @DX12 Epic, Hitman 3 @ DX12 Ultra and Resident Evil Village @ DX12 Max, RTX 3060 and Radeon RX 6600. Performance may vary. RX-716

2 Testing done by AMD performance labs Sep 28, 2021 on a Radeon RX 6600 GPU with Smart Access Memory enabled (21.30.17.06 driver), NVIDIA RTX 3060 with ReBAR enabled (driver 472.12,), AMD Ryzen 5 5600X CPU, 16GB DDR4-3600MHz, Gigabyte X570 Aorus Master, Win10 Pro 64. Games Tested with DX12 and Max settings: Assassins Creed Valhalla, Battlefield 5; Call of Duty Black Ops – Cold War; Cyberpunk 2077; Dirt 5; Forza Horizon 4; Godfall; Hitman 3; Resident Evil Village. Performance Per Watt calculation based on AMD internal analysis of the maximum published wattage of each card divided by FPS score in the above titles. Performance may vary. RX-717

3 Testing by AMD Performance Labs as of Setptember 28, 2021, on the AMD Radeon™ 6600 with pre-release AMD Radeon™ Software 21.30.17.06 driver with AMD Smart Access Memory enabled, on a test system comprising of an AMD Ryzen™ 5 5600X, 16GB DDR4-3200 RAM, Gigabyte Aorus Master X570 motherboard on Windows 10 Pro (19041.508). Games tested were DEATHLOOP (DX12, Raytracing On, Ultra Settings, 1080p), Myst (DX12, Epic Settings, 1080p), and Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt (DX12, Ultra Settings, 1080p). Performance may vary. RX-722

4 Game clock is the expected GPU clock when running typical gaming applications, set to typical TGP (Total Graphics Power). Actual individual game clock results may vary. GD-147

5 Boost Clock Frequency is the maximum frequency achievable on the GPU running a bursty workload. Boost clock achievability, frequency, and sustainability will vary based on several factors, including but not limited to: thermal conditions and variation in applications and workloads. GD-151

