On October 8th, 2021 notifications regarding transfers of shares has been received from Irina Maligina and OU "Olfim", which is a closely related party to Irina Maligina who performs manager's duties at JSC Olainfarm.



The notifications are attached (in Latvian).

Additional information:

Jānis Leimanis

Board Mamber of JSC Olainfarm

Phone: +371 29269424

Email: janis.leimanis@olainfarm.com

