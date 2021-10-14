Green Thumb Industries Announces Inaugural Recipients of Good Green Grants

Three local nonprofits selected from over 80 applicants



Second round of Good Green grant applications now open to 501(c)3 organizations until January 12, 2022



CHICAGO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Thumb Industries Inc. (GTI) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of Rise Dispensaries, today announced the first group of nonprofit organizations to receive funding as part of its Good Green Grant Program. Good Green is the company’s newest flower brand delivering a high-quality, affordable product that gives back to communities disproportionately affected by the War on Drugs.

Each organization selected fits one of Good Green’s core pillars: education, employment and expungement. The three recipients received unrestricted grants of $75,000 that will be used to advance each organization’s mission. The initial beneficiaries are:

Philadelphia Lawyers for Social Equity : The Philadelphia Lawyers for Social Equity provides free legal advice and representation to low-income Philadelphia residents who are held back by their criminal records, seeking expungements and pardons and leading systemic reform.



“PLSE is thrilled to receive one of the initial Good Green grants which will directly support a one-year effort to get as many marijuana-related, non-violent cases before the Pennsylvania Board of Pardons for their action by December 2022. This generous grant enables us to advance our mission of helping people eliminate criminal records which are holding them back from realizing their career and social potential.” – Renee Chenault Fattah, Executive Director



Innovation Works Baltimore : Innovation Works Baltimore aims to help close neighborhood, racial and wealth divides by connecting neighborhoods, entrepreneurs and investors to create jobs and long-term social enterprises that will ignite and transform local economies.



“We are grateful to the Good Green team for its generous grant to Innovation Works. This grant will directly advance our mission to reduce the racial wealth divide by growing the number of social enterprises receiving support, increasing mentors within our network and providing social enterprises with greater access to capital.” - Jay Nwachu, President and Chief Executive Officer



Why Not Prosper, Philadelphia: Founded by formerly incarcerated women, Why Not Prosper provides pre-release mentoring to incarcerated women as well as residential and community services to help incarcerated Pennsylvania women transition successfully from prison to reentering society.



“I am overwhelmed with gratitude. It’s amazing to see how green can manifest so much good when the right organizations come together to support a common cause.” – Rev. Dr. Michelle Anne Simmons, CEO and Founder



Good Green is dedicated to bringing responsible consumers and change-making organizations together to create real, sustained progress against the War on Drugs. The brand’s current product offerings, including indica, sativa and hybrid popcorn flower, are available in Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

“Our team is proud to partner with these three exceptional nonprofits to create meaningful change in communities devastated by cannabis prohibition,” said Green Thumb Founder and Chief Executive Officer Ben Kovler. “Through Good Green, we will continue to invest in organizations that are making a measurable impact to address the social and economic disparities created by unjust drug laws.”

Green Thumb opened the first round of Good Green grant applications in July and proactively committed at least $1.3 million in funding over the next year and a half ahead of product sales. The program’s second round of applications is open to local 501(c)3 organizations through January 12, 2022. For more information on Good Green’s nonprofit application process, winners and product, please visit www.good.green .

About Green Thumb Industries:

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (“Green Thumb”), a national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer, promotes well-being through the power of cannabis while giving back to the communities in which it serves. Green Thumb manufactures and distributes a portfolio of branded cannabis products including Beboe, Dogwalkers, Dr. Solomon’s, Good Green, incredibles and Rythm. The company also owns and operates rapidly growing national retail cannabis stores called Rise Dispensaries. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Green Thumb has 16 manufacturing facilities, 65 open retail locations and operations across 14 U.S. markets. Established in 2014, Green Thumb employs over 3,000 people and serves millions of patients and customers each year. The company was named to Crain’s Fast 50 list in 2021 and a Best Workplace by MG Retailer magazine in 2018 and 2019. More information is available at www.GTIgrows.com.

