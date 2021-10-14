Rogers to Bring its Fibre-Powered Network to Residents and Businesses in Ottawa, Clarence-Rockland, North Grenville and Carleton Place

English French

- Rogers will invest over $188 million to extend its fibre network and connect more than 24,000 homes and businesses to reliable high-speed connectivity -

- Once completed, residents and businesses will have access to the full suite of services including Rogers Ignite Internet™ with speeds of up to 1.5 gigabit per second and Rogers Ignite TV™ -

OTTAWA, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Communications announced today that it is expanding its fibre network to connect over 24,000 homes and businesses across Ottawa, Clarence-Rockland, North Grenville and Carleton Place to high-speed broadband. Reliable connectivity allows communities to stay in touch with the people and things that matter most and with this investment, Rogers is taking the next step in closing the digital divide.

“Access to reliable, high-speed internet is key to unlocking the full potential of communities and that is why Rogers is investing to expand our fibre network to residents and businesses in and around the Nation’s Capital,” said Ted Woodhead, President, Eastern Ontario, Rogers Communications. “With nearly 1000 Rogers team members in Ottawa, we are proud to be expanding our network in the area through an investment that will contribute to the regional economy and have a meaningful impact in the lives of local residents.”

As part of its $188 million investment, Rogers will expand its fibre network delivering fibre-to-the-home technology, servicing more than 24,000 homes and businesses in Ottawa, Clarence-Rockland, North Grenville and Carleton Place. Businesses in the area that will benefit from this investment include schools, medical clinics, hotels, restaurants, grocery stores, and much more.

“Our residents have been requesting better internet connectivity for a long time. I am pleased that Rogers’ investment will provide a reliable fibre network to Clarence-Rockland homes and businesses,” said Clarence-Rockland Mayor Mario Zanth. “Economic development in Eastern Ontario depends on high-speed Internet and we welcome this announcement.”

“Despite North Grenville being one of the fastest growing communities in eastern Ontario, access to reliable, high-speed rural broadband has been a real struggle for so many households, organizations and businesses,” highlighted North Grenville Mayor Nancy Peckford. “This investment by Rogers will definitely help to close the gap.”

A PwC study commissioned by the company indicates that in 2020, Rogers investments and operations resulted in a total economic footprint in Ontario of $15.2 billion of output, including over 45,800 full-time jobs generated and supported. Along with making the necessary investments to close the digital divide, Rogers is showing up for communities through various initiatives. Since January 2020, in Ontario Rogers has:

Committed to bridging the digital divide : Earlier this year, Rogers expanded eligibility for its low-cost high-speed internet program Connected for Success to include Ontarians receiving income or disability support and seniors receiving the federal guaranteed income supplement.

: Earlier this year, Rogers expanded eligibility for its low-cost high-speed internet program Connected for Success to include Ontarians receiving income or disability support and seniors receiving the federal guaranteed income supplement. Provided rewarding career opportunities: Rogers was recognized as one of the 10 recipients of the 2021 Best Places to Work in Ottawa.



About Rogers

Rogers is a proud Canadian company dedicated to making more possible for Canadians each and every day. Our founder, Ted Rogers, purchased his first radio station, CHFI, in 1960. We have grown to become a leading technology and media company that strives to provide the very best in wireless, residential, and media to Canadians and Canadian businesses. Our shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). If you want to find out more about us, visit about.rogers.com.

For further information:

media@rci.rogers.com, 647-747-5118

1 Rogers was ranked first in the umlaut Mobile Data Performance audit in Q2, 2021. Rogers achieved Best In Test in the umlaut Mobile Network Benchmark Canada for 2021. Visit https://www.umlaut.com/en/benchmarking/canada. Largest based on total square kilometers of Rogers 5G coverage compared to published coverage of other national networks.