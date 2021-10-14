Mullen FIVE EV Crossover Nominated for Top EV as Part of 2021 LA Auto Show’s ZEVA Awards

BREA, Calif., Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Mullen Automotive, Inc . (“Mullen” or the “Company”), an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, which previously announced a definitive stock-for-stock reverse merger agreement with Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE ) in which Mullen’s stockholders will receive a majority of the outstanding stock in the post-merger company, is pleased to announce the Mullen FIVE EV crossover has been nominated for Top EV Crossover as part of the ZEVA “People’s Choice” Awards at the Los Angeles International Auto Show (“LAIAS”), with public voting now open through Oct. 20. The LA Auto Show will take place Nov. 19-28.

“I am pleased to announce the Mullen FIVE has been nominated as a Top EV contender as part of LA Auto Show’s ZEVA Awards. The Mullen FIVE is a fantastic EV crossover that competes very well against an impressive set of EV competitors,” said David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive. “The LA Auto Show is one of the most well-respected and attended international auto shows in the world, and both myself and the Mullen team are very excited to debut the FIVE there in November.”

Mullen will debut to the world, for the first time, the FIVE EV crossover on Nov. 17, 2021, at the LA Auto Show. The FIVE will debut in the South Hall on Day One of international media and press days. The FIVE will continue on display in the South Hall during the consumer days of the show, Nov. 19-28, 2021. Mullen will display multiple variants of the FIVE model while also showcasing powertrain, battery and charging technologies.

The FIVE is built on an EV crossover skateboard platform that offers multiple powertrain configurations and trim levels in a svelte design that is Strikingly DifferentTM and exciting to experience in person. Learn more about the Mullen FIVE at MullenUSA.com .

About THE ZEVAS:

THE ZEVAS™ are the official electric vehicle awards of the LA Auto Show — the nation’s preeminent showcase for new zero-emission vehicles (ZEV). Launched in 2021, the awards program honors ZEVs available for purchase or for preorder in a variety of categories. Winners of THE ZEVAS will be announced prior to 2021 AutoMobility LA — the press and trade days of the LA Auto Show — on Tuesday, Nov. 16. For more information about THE ZEVAS, visit https://www.laautoshow.com/thezevas .

About the Los Angeles Auto Show (LA Auto Show®):

Founded in 1907, the Los Angeles Auto Show (LA Auto Show®) is the first major North American auto show of the season annually and is widely recognized as one of the most influential shows globally. Reflective of its location, the show celebrates the love affair Angelenos have with their cars and offers a global platform to industry technology and innovation synonymous with California. The show runs for 10 full days over the Thanksgiving period and is a must-attend destination for many industry influencers, car enthusiasts and families wanting to enjoy a day out over the holiday season. Held annually at the Los Angeles Convention Center, the LA Auto Show contributes several hundred million dollars to the local economy, stimulates the local job market and is the No. 1 revenue generator for the LA Convention Center. In 2021, the media and industry days, AutoMobility LA, will take place Nov. 17-18 and will include a range of groundbreaking industry announcements and reveals. Doors will open to the public Nov. 19-28. LA Auto Show is endorsed by the Greater LA New Car Dealer Association and is owned and operated by ANSA Productions. To receive the latest show news and information, follow the LA Auto Show on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram and sign up for alerts at https://www.laautoshow.com/ .

About Mullen:

Mullen is a Southern California-based automotive company that owns and partners with several synergistic businesses working toward the unified goal of creating clean and scalable energy solutions. Mullen has evolved over the past decade in sync with consumers and technology trends. Today, the Company is working diligently to provide exciting EV options built entirely in the United States and made to fit perfectly into the American consumer’s life. Mullen strives to make EVs more accessible than ever by building an end-to-end ecosystem that takes care of all aspects of EV ownership.

