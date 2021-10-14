CARLA NEWELL JOINS SWORD HEALTH AS CHIEF LEGAL & RISK OFFICER

NEW YORK, NY, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SWORD Health, the fastest growing virtual musculoskeletal (MSK) care provider, has named Carla Newell as Chief Legal and Risk Officer. Newell’s responsibilities will include building the infrastructure necessary for SWORD to scale as a global powerhouse in physical health.

Newell is a seasoned and strategic business leader with more than 30 years of success facilitating growth in the technology and life sciences, focusing on the convergence of technology and healthcare. She has worked across a number of business functions including legal, business development, strategic partnering and investor relations and has been a trusted advisor to CEOs and boards of both private and public companies on a broad range of legal, business and strategic issues across multiple sectors including consumer internet, life sciences, digital health, software and services, and financial technology.

“SWORD’s mission really resonates with me, and I’m honored to participate in making that mission a reality,” said Newell. “I am also excited to be part of building and scaling a company with such a massive market opportunity. We’re at an important inflection point to become the dominant leader in this space.”

As Chief Legal & Risk Officer, Newell will bring her experience to bear in areas including privacy and security, intellectual property protection, healthcare regulatory, M&A, employment and compensation, and corporate governance, all of which will ultimately help accomplish SWORD’s goal to free two billion people from physical pain.

"One of SWORD’s key tenets has always been our commitment to security, privacy and flawlessly operating under the most strict legal standards. As we scale and go through this hyper growth phase, we expect these challenges to become exponentially more complex,” said Virgílio Bento, Founder and CEO of SWORD Health. “This is why it’s an honor and a privilege to have Carla as our new Chief Legal and Risk Officer. Carla’s vast and deep experience leading dynamic, fast-moving, influential companies will enable us to scale SWORD as a global powerhouse in physical health.”

SWORD Health recently announced its 150th customer after less than two years on the market. It is now the fastest growing MSK solution in history. Last month, SWORD acquired a leader in workplace safety and prevention technology, Vigilant Technologies, as it expands its portfolio of services. Customers are selecting SWORD for its clinical-grade solution that combines FDA-listed technology with licensed doctors of physical therapy to deliver the best outcomes in the industry. Newell’s addition to the team comes shortly after Pavle Stojkovic, who joined SWORD in September as Chief People Officer.

ABOUT SWORD HEALTH

SWORD Health is the world’s fastest growing virtual musculoskeletal (MSK) care provider, on a mission to free two billion people from acute, chronic, and post-surgical pain. It is the first virtual solution to pair its members with a licensed physical therapist and the SWORD Health Digital Therapist, to deliver a clinically-proven, personalized treatment plan that is more effective, easier, and less expensive than the traditional gold standard of care. SWORD Health believes in the power of people to recover at home, without resorting to imaging, surgeries or opioids. Since launching in 2015, SWORD Health has worked with insurers, health systems, and employers in the U.S., Europe, and Australia to make high quality musculoskeletal care accessible to everyone.