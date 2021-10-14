NAR Releases Its 2022 Statistical & Forecast News Release Schedule

WASHINGTON, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

JANUARY Thu., Jan. 20 December Existing-Home Sales Thu., Jan. 27 December Pending Home Sales Index FEBRUARY Thu., Feb. 10 Fourth Quarter Metro Home Prices Fri., Feb. 18 January Existing-Home Sales Fri., Feb. 25 January Pending Home Sales Index MARCH Fri., Mar. 18 February Existing-Home Sales Fri., Mar. 25 February Pending Home Sales Index APRIL Wed., Apr. 20 March Existing-Home Sales Wed., Apr. 27 March Pending Home Sales Index MAY Tue., May 3 First Quarter Metro Home Prices Thu., May 19 April Existing-Home Sales Thu., May 26 April Pending Home Sales Index JUNE Tue., June 21 May Existing-Home Sales Mon., June 27 May Pending Home Sales Index JULY Wed., July 20 June Existing-Home Sales Wed., July 27 June Pending Home Sales Index AUGUST Thu., Aug. 11 Second Quarter Metro Home Prices Thu., Aug. 18 July Existing-Home Sales Wed., Aug. 24 July Pending Home Sales Index SEPTEMBER Wed., Sep. 21 August Existing-Home Sales Wed., Sep. 28 August Pending Home Sales Index OCTOBER Thu., Oct. 20 September Existing-Home Sales Fri., Oct. 28 September Pending Home Sales Index NOVEMBER Thu., Nov. 10 Third Quarter Metro Home Prices Fri., Nov. 18 October Existing-Home Sales Wed., Nov. 30 October Pending Home Sales Index DECEMBER Wed., Dec. 21 November Existing-Home Sales Wed., Dec. 28 November Pending Home Sales Index

Tentative Timing of NAR Research Reports and Surveys

2022 NAR Home Buyer & Seller Generational Trends – First Quarter

2022 Profile of International Activity in U.S. Residential Real Estate – Third Quarter

2022 NAR Profile of Home Buyers & Sellers – Fourth Quarter

The National Association of Realtors® is America’s largest trade association, representing more than 1.5 million members involved in all aspects of the residential and commercial real estate industries.

