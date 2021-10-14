NAR Releases Its 2022 Statistical & Forecast News Release Schedule

The National Association of Realtors® today released its 2022 statistical & forecast news release schedule.
*All releases at 10 a.m. Eastern Time
|JANUARY
|Thu., Jan. 20
|December Existing-Home Sales
|Thu., Jan. 27
|December Pending Home Sales Index
|FEBRUARY
|Thu., Feb. 10
|Fourth Quarter Metro Home Prices
|Fri., Feb. 18
|January Existing-Home Sales
|Fri., Feb. 25
|January Pending Home Sales Index
|MARCH
|Fri., Mar. 18
|February Existing-Home Sales
|Fri., Mar. 25
|February Pending Home Sales Index
|APRIL
|Wed., Apr. 20
|March Existing-Home Sales
|Wed., Apr. 27
|March Pending Home Sales Index
|MAY
|Tue., May 3
|First Quarter Metro Home Prices
|Thu., May 19
|April Existing-Home Sales
|Thu., May 26
|April Pending Home Sales Index
|JUNE
|Tue., June 21
|May Existing-Home Sales
|Mon., June 27
|May Pending Home Sales Index
|JULY
|Wed., July 20
|June Existing-Home Sales
|Wed., July 27
|June Pending Home Sales Index
|AUGUST
|Thu., Aug. 11
|Second Quarter Metro Home Prices
|Thu., Aug. 18
|July Existing-Home Sales
|Wed., Aug. 24
|July Pending Home Sales Index
|SEPTEMBER
|Wed., Sep. 21
|August Existing-Home Sales
|Wed., Sep. 28
|August Pending Home Sales Index
|OCTOBER
|Thu., Oct. 20
|September Existing-Home Sales
|Fri., Oct. 28
|September Pending Home Sales Index
|NOVEMBER
|Thu., Nov. 10
|Third Quarter Metro Home Prices
|Fri., Nov. 18
|October Existing-Home Sales
|Wed., Nov. 30
|October Pending Home Sales Index
|DECEMBER
|Wed., Dec. 21
|November Existing-Home Sales
|Wed., Dec. 28
|November Pending Home Sales Index
Tentative Timing of NAR Research Reports and Surveys
2022 NAR Home Buyer & Seller Generational Trends – First Quarter
2022 Profile of International Activity in U.S. Residential Real Estate – Third Quarter
2022 NAR Profile of Home Buyers & Sellers – Fourth Quarter
