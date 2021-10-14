MIMEDX to Host Virtual Investor Day on December 7, 2021

MARIETTA, Ga., Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiMedx Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDXG) (“MIMEDX” or “the Company”), an industry leader in utilizing amniotic tissue as a platform for regenerative medicine, today announced that it will host a virtual Investor Day on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. The event will focus on the Company’s musculoskeletal late-stage pipeline and advanced wound care business. Further details regarding registration, presenters and format will follow.



A live webcast will be available on the Events page of the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.mimedx.com at the time of the event. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website following the conclusion of the event.

About MIMEDX

MIMEDX is an industry leader in utilizing amniotic tissue as a platform for regenerative medicine, developing and distributing placental tissue allografts with patent-protected, proprietary processes for multiple sectors of healthcare. As a pioneer in placental biologics, we have both a base business, focused on addressing the needs of patients with acute and chronic non-healing wounds, and a promising late-stage pipeline targeted at decreasing pain and improving function for patients with degenerative musculoskeletal conditions. We derive our products from human placental tissues and process these tissues using our proprietary methods, including the PURION® process. We employ Current Good Tissue Practices, Current Good Manufacturing Practices, and terminal sterilization to produce our allografts. MIMEDX has supplied over two million allografts, through both direct and consignment shipments. For additional information, please visit www.mimedx.com .

