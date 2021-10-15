ALSTOM SA : Alstom to supply new trams for the T1-Line in the Ile-de-France region

English French

Alstom to supply new trams for the T1-Line in the Ile-de-France region

I le-de-France Mobilités and RATP have placed an order with Alstom for 37 Citadis X05 tramways. An optional tranche of 83 tramways is also planned, i.e. a contract comprising a maximum of 120 tramways in total . These new tramways, which will be used to renew the T1-Line in the Ile -de-France region, will optimise transport capacity (+15%) and passenger comfort.







15 October 2021 – Alstom has been chosen by Ile-de-France Mobilités and RATP to supply the new trams for the T1-Line in the Ile-de-France region. The firm order, for 37 Citadis X05 tramways worth around 130 million euro, is to replace the current trams. An optional tranche of 83 tramways is also planned in order to reinforce the transport offer and meet the needs related to the extension of the line.

“Alstom teams in France are very proud to supply the new trams for the T1-Line and to participate in the renewal of this emblematic line in the Paris region. These new Citadis X05 trams will contribute to the beautification of the cities they will serve. They will also provide a greater level of comfort and services for passengers. We would like to thank Ile-de-France Mobilités and RATP for their renewed confidence in our latest generation tramway solutions,” said Jean-Baptiste Eyméoud, President of Alstom France.

A concentration of innovations for the well-being of passengers

With a length of 33 metres and a width of 2.40 m, the new trams will be able to accommodate 15% more passengers than the current equipment. They will be equipped with six double doors of 1.30 m per side, including doors at the end of the trams, to make it easier for passengers to get on and off. The new trains will also be 100% accessible to all passengers. A new swivelling bogie profile under the cabin will minimise the space between the doors and the platforms and will improve accessibility for people with reduced mobility at all stations, particularly at the end.

To improve passenger comfort, the trains will be air-conditioned and equipped with an efficient passenger information system with 18 screens spread throughout the train, which represents a level of passenger information never achieved before on a tramway. The dynamic information system will be complemented by interior and exterior lighting and audio information. With 40 USB sockets, the trams will also offer the possibility of recharging mobile devices. Finally, a video-protection system will ensure the safety of passengers.

More energy-efficient and environmentally friendly trams

While providing more services such as air conditioning and dynamic passenger information, these trams will reduce energy consumption by at least 30% compared to current equipment, thanks to a reduction in mass, a new motorisation (with better efficiency), efficient management of climatic comfort and a 100%-LED lighting.

These trams are eco-designed, 95% recyclable and 99% recyclable.



Tramways with optimum availability

The innovations of the Citadis X05 trams will also be beneficial to the operator in regards to maintenance. Maintenance requirements have already been taken into account with a reduced number of spare parts references, improved accessibility of components, as well as sensors distributed throughout the tram to allow real-time diagnosis of the equipment, making it possible to anticipate and optimise periods of downtime and offer optimum availability.

Line 1 of the Ile-de-France Tramway (simply called T1) went into service in 1992, marking the great return of the tramway in the Paris region after a 35-year absence. It now links the Quatre-Routes crossroads in Asnières-sur-Seine with the Noisy-le-Sec station.

The contribution of French sites to the T1 tramway contract

Six Alstom sites in France are involved in the manufacture of these trams:

La Rochelle, for design and assembly

Le Creusot, for the bogies

Ornans, for the motors

Villeurbanne, for on-board electronics and cyber security

Aix-en-Provence, for the tachometre units

and Saint-Ouen, for design.

Alstom has also committed to a total of 24,000 hours of occupational integration on the overall contract.

To date, more than 3,000 Citadis trams have been sold to 60 cities in 20 countries around the world (including 23 cities in France), totalling more than 20 years of experience and more than one billion kilometres travelled.

AlstomTM, CitadisTM and Citadis X05TM are protected trademarks of the Alstom Group





