Herb Bruce Promoted to General Manager of KALB in Alexandria

ATLANTA, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Television, Inc. (“Gray”) (NYSE: GTN) announced today its promotion of Herb Bruce to General Manager/General Sales Manager of Alexandria, Louisiana’s powerhouse television station, NBC affiliate KALB.



Herb joined the station as Account Executive nearly 19 years ago. He worked as a Senior Account Executive and Local Sales Manager before being promoted to General Sales Manager six years ago. He is a lifelong resident of Central Louisiana and a graduate of Louisiana Tech University.

Herb succeeds Michele Godard, who recently announced her retirement from KALB. Michele joined the station 28 years ago, and she has led the station brilliantly as its General Manager for the past 14 years. She will remain with KALB-TV as a consultant through the end of this year to ensure a smooth transition.

About Gray Television:

