XPO Logistics Opens State-of-the-Art Hub in Chicago Area to Serve Growing Demand from Less-Than-Truckload Customers

GREENWICH, Conn. , Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading provider of freight transportation services, opened a state-of-the-art less-than-truckload (LTL) service center yesterday in Chicago Heights with a ribbon-cutting attended by state and local dignitaries. The 150,000-square-foot site includes 264 dock doors to accommodate high volumes and ongoing growth.

Mario Harik, acting president, less-than-truckload, XPO Logistics, said, “We’re delighted to celebrate the completion of our Chicago Heights service center, following eight months of new construction. This strategic hub will have a positive impact on customer service throughout our LTL network, as well as the Illinois economy.”

Highlights of the new facility include:

A jobs base of over 200 employees at the site, including professional drivers, dockworkers, shop technicians, supervisors and customer sales representatives.

A comprehensive commitment to employee satisfaction, including competitive pay and healthcare, progressive pregnancy care, short- and long-term disability coverage, retirement savings, tuition reimbursement, free mental health counseling, technological support and more.

Safety-focused operations that reflect XPO’s company culture — six drivers based at the site have driven more than two million miles accident-free, and an additional 19 drivers have driven more than one million miles accident-free.

High customer service standards and a drive for continuous improvement, with an inclusive workplace that encourages employees to contribute suggestions.

XPO is a top-three provider of LTL services in North America, with 291 total service centers, including 14 in Illinois. The company uses its proprietary technology to optimize routing, load-building and productivity, supporting more than 12,000 professional XPO drivers in moving over 18 billion pounds of freight per year.

