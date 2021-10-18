Kore.ai Announces Workplace Experience Optimization Solutions at Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo 2021

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kore.ai , a top conversational AI software company, today announced the world’s most comprehensive suite of AI-native experience optimization solutions for workplace collaboration and productivity at Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo 2021. Specifically, the company announced WorkAssist, an AI-first unified digital workspace for the modern workplace, along with HR Assist and IT Assist, AI-first employee support-as-a-service conversational AI-based solutions for HR and IT Service Management (ITSM) respectively, and thereby introducing the world’s most comprehensive, collaboration and conversation-based workplace solution that unifies and organizes data assets to power contextual collaboration for enterprise teams.



These experience optimization solutions for employees offer the following industry-first capabilities:

WorkAssist : An AI-first unified digital workspace for employees to aggregate and organize data assets and applications in collaborative workspaces and enable object-based collaboration on data records including task assignments, discussion rooms/chats, meeting workspaces and collaborative documents organized in knowledge bases. In addition to collaboration capabilities, WorkAssist also includes an universal/master conversational AI intelligent virtual assistant, which enables actions on the data inside the workspaces and helps employees manage all their tasks and calendars and execute enterprise knowledge base search with omnichannel accessibility and bi-directional integrations via APIs with back-office apps. The solution is extensible by adding virtual or process assistants or additional search skills built on the Kore.ai Experience Optimization Platform.

HR Assist : A pre-trained, intelligent virtual assistant that solves routine HR questions, acting as a force multiplier for HR teams. HR Assist improves employee engagement with purpose-built tasks, reduces response time and helps deflect calls/emails, allowing valuable human resources to focus on business priorities and complex support needs.

: A pre-trained, intelligent virtual assistant that solves routine HR questions, acting as a force multiplier for HR teams. HR Assist improves employee engagement with purpose-built tasks, reduces response time and helps deflect calls/emails, allowing valuable human resources to focus on business priorities and complex support needs. IT Assist: Automates IT support functions with conversational AI. The pre-trained, purpose-built virtual assistant improves employee engagement, productivity and satisfaction levels. IT Assist frees valuable support and help desk staff so they can focus on critical tasks by automating workflows for high-volume but low-complexity tasks. The end result is decreased ticket loads and the elimination of duplicate tickets, while an omnichannel presence allows employees to engage via email, SMS or messaging platforms such as Microsoft Teams or Slack.



The new Kore.ai employee experience suite comes at a time when companies around the world are making the shift to distributed, digital work environments. Demand is growing for solutions that support this new way of work, engaging employees where they are and in the channel of their choice for efficient support and contextual collaboration—leading to an extraordinary experience. Learn more about Kore.ai's employee experience platform here .

“Kore.ai is taking experience optimization in the workplace to a whole new level with the rollout of our employee-centric solutions,” said Raj Koneru, Founder and CEO of Kore.ai. “We are able to achieve this by making business data the center of all collaboration and conversational activity to enable our customers to improve the speed of business. Kore.ai workplace solutions can be deployed globally, cutting across all language barriers.”

HR Assist and IT Assist are available immediately. WorkAssist will be broadly available in November 2021.

Kore increases the speed of business by optimizing customer and employee experiences through digital and voice virtual and business process assistants built on its market-leading Experience Optimization platform. Companies who prioritize customer and employee experience use Kore's no-code conversational AI platform to raise CSAT, NPS and lower operational costs. The top 4 banks, top 3 healthcare businesses, and over 100 Fortune 500 companies have automated a billion interactions since Kore was founded in 2014.

