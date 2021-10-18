Amines Market size worth $ 27027 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 5.14% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Jersey City, New Jersey, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ Amines Market ” By Type (Ethanol Amines, Fatty Amines, Alkylamines), By Application (Crop Protection, Gas treatment, Personal Care, Water Treatment), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Amines Market size was valued at USD 18251.30 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 27027 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.14% from 2021 to 2028.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=25296

Browse in-depth TOC on “ Amines Market ”

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Amines Market Overview

The growth of the market is mainly attributed to the growing demand for amines in agrochemicals. Increasing use of agricultural chemicals in crop protection to prevent infection from fungal diseases and soil-borne pests. The demand for agrochemicals is further driven by the growing global population resulting in higher demand for agricultural yield to satisfy rising hunger. Another potential application is for the amines are pharmaceuticals. The growing pharmaceutical sector is expected to increase the demand for the amines for manufacturing drugs or medication used to treat various illnesses.

The growing prevalence of chronic medical conditions is promoting the use of the amines for the development of novel drugs. Increasing accidental injuries have resulted in an increase in the number of surgeries, which, is likely to drive the demand for anesthetic drugs and thus, amines are gaining higher demand. Expanding application areas are favoring the market growth however, raising awareness about the harmful effects of using chemical-based products has resulted in a shift towards the consumption of bio-based products from traditional chemical-based products. This is expected to hamper the market growth.

Also, fluctuating prices of the raw materials, which are mainly derived from petroleum or its derivatives are hindering the market growth. Nevertheless, the growing demand for the amines in the personal care products such as foundation, face cream, hair care products, and cosmetics product range is acting as a window of growth for the Amines Market. In addition to this, the rapid growth of the water and wastewater treatment chemicals sector is also expected to fuel the demand.

Key Developments in Amines Market

Nouryon inaugurated a new demonstration plant in Stenungsund, Sweden to expand production of ethylene amines and its derivatives.

BASF invests in second tert-Butylamine (tBA) plant in Nanjing, China. This expansion will increase company’s global annual production capacity of tBA by more than 30%.

The major players in the market are BASF SE, Clariant, Huntsman Corporation, Dow, SABIC, Nouryon, OQ Chemicals, Tosoh Corporation, and MITSUBISHI GAS CHEMICAL COMPANY, INC. (MGC).

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Amines Market On the basis of Type, Application, and Geography.

Amines Market, By Type Ethanol Amines Fatty Amines Alkylamines Others







Amines Market, By Application Crop Protection Gas treatment Personal Care Water Treatment Others







Amines Market by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



Browse Related Reports:

Melamine Market By Type (Melamine Foam, Melamine Resin), By Application (Laminates, Thermoset Plastics, Wood Adhesives, Surface Coatings), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Antistatic Agents Market By Form (Liquid, Powder), By Product (Ethoxylated Fatty Acid Amines, Glycerol Monostearate), By Polymer (Polypropylene (PP), Polyethylene (PE)), By End-Use Industry (Packaging, Automotive, Electronics), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Epoxy Curing Agents Market By Product (Amine Based Curing Agents, Anhydride Curing Agents), By Application (Coatings, Electricals And Electronics, Construction, Wind Energy, Adhesives, Composites), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers Market By Type (Polymeric, Monomeric, and Oligomeric), By Application (Plastics, Paints & Coatings, Adhesives & Sealants), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Top 10 wastewater treatment companies testing and serving best quality water

Visualize Amines Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals, and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME’s offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high-impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise, and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & Construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.