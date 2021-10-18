Polygon and DraftKings Enter Into a Strategic Blockchain Agreement

BOSTON and DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polygon , an Ethereum-based scaling platform on-boarding millions to Web 3.0, has today announced a blockchain collaboration with DraftKings Marketplace , a digital collectibles ecosystem built by DraftKings (Nasdaq: DKNG) for mainstream accessibility to support custom NFT drops along with secondary-market transactions. This deal provides DraftKings Marketplace with a scalable, eco-friendly blockchain solution that enables added throughput and expanded capabilities. Also notably, DraftKings now has the option to potentially contribute to Polygon’s governance and help secure the network as a validator node with its own stake pool.



“Scalability and sustainability remain among the critical challenges of blockchain technology, so as we lay the groundwork today for the vision of DraftKings Marketplace tomorrow, the vast insights and proven products from Polygon around scalable solutions are invaluable,” said Paul Liberman, co-founder and president of global product and technology at DraftKings. “Although DraftKings Marketplace is still in its nascency, we are bullish on the possibilities that blockchain, NFTs, cryptocurrency and more will present as we prepare for Web 3.0 alongside Polygon and the new innovations ahead for digital collectibles.”

With the option of becoming a validator, DraftKings would be able to participate in the proof-of-stake consensus protocol for the Polygon blockchain main network to produce blocks, join Polygon’s governance and contribute to network security as a leader in Polygon’s future. Since launching in early August, DraftKings Marketplace has already hosted Autograph’s Preseason Access Collection NFT drops of iconic athletes featuring Tom Brady, Wayne Gretzky, Naomi Osaka, Simone Biles and Derek Jeter, all of which sold out almost immediately. DraftKings Marketplace is available to millions of registered DraftKings customers across the U.S. and Canada, and these collectors will eventually have the ability to transfer purchased NFTs to their own wallets on Ethereum Mainnet.

“Leveraging Polygon’s technology, DraftKings will be able to expand the variety and capabilities of DraftKings Marketplace for an enhanced user experience with even more exclusive content and drops, said Sandeep Nailwal, co-founder at Polygon. “DraftKings Marketplace already provides fans and collectors with a seamless way to buy and resell authentic digital collectibles within a highly accessible ecosystem, so we look forward to being part of its continued growth.”



Through the launch of Polygon Studios earlier this summer to boost awareness and adoption of NFTs, the Polygon brand has further expanded into the blockchain gaming and NFT space. Polygon’s infrastructure supports over 100,000 blockchain gamers along with top Web 3.0 games and metaverses that all contribute to high-quality gaming experiences. Teaming up with DraftKings Marketplace marks the latest major integration for Polygon alongside existing partners that include Atari, Decentraland, OpenSea, The Sandbox, ZED RUN, Neon District and others.

To view the latest exclusive NFT drops collectors can visit and registered DraftKings customers can visit to explore and transact on DraftKings Marketplace.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirit of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. Headquartered in Boston, and launched in 2012 by Jason Robins, Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. DraftKings’ Sportsbook is live with mobile and/or retail betting operations in the United States pursuant to regulations in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia and Wyoming. DraftKings’ daily fantasy sports product is available in 7 countries internationally with 15 distinct sports categories. DraftKings is the official daily fantasy partner of the NFL, MLB, NASCAR, PGA TOUR and UFC as well as an authorized gaming operator of the NBA and MLB, an official sports betting partner of the NFL, an official betting operator of PGA TOUR and the official betting operator of UFC. Launched in August 2021, DraftKings Marketplace is a digital collectibles ecosystem designed for mainstream accessibility that offers curated NFT drops and supports secondary-market transactions. DraftKings also owns Vegas Sports Information Network, Inc. (VSiN), a multi-platform broadcast and content company. For more information, please visit: https://www.draftkings.co.uk/

About Polygon

Polygon is the first well-structured, easy-to-use platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development. Its core component is Polygon SDK, a modular, flexible framework that supports building and connecting Secured Chains like Optimistic Rollups, zkRollups, Validium, etc, and Standalone Chains like Polygon POS, designed for flexibility and independence. Polygon’s scaling solutions have seen widespread adoption with 500+ Dapps, ~567M+ txns, and ~6M+ daily txns.

If you're an Ethereum Developer, you're already a Polygon developer! Leverage Polygon’s fast and secure txns for your Dapp, get started here .

Website | Twitter | Ecosystem Twitter | Studios Twitter | Reddit | Discord | Telegram | Instagram

About Polygon Studios

Polygon Studios is the Gaming and NFT arm of Polygon focused on growing the global Blockchain Gaming and NFT Industry and bridging the gap between Web 2 and Web 3 gaming through investment, marketing and developer support. The Polygon Studios ecosystem comprises highly loved games and NFT Dapps like OpenSea, Upshot, Aavegotchi, Zed Run, Skyweaver by Horizon Games, Decentraland, Megacryptopolis, Neon District, Cometh and Decentral.Games. If you're a game developer, builder or NFT creator looking to join the Polygon Studios ecosystem, get started here.

Website | Twitter | Telegram

About Autograph

Autograph is an NFT platform that brings together the most iconic brands and legendary names in sports, entertainment and culture to create unique digital collections and experiences for users around the world. The star studded Advisory Board includes Derek Jeter, Naomi Osaka, Simone Biles, Tony Hawk, Tiger Woods and more. Co-founded by Tom Brady and headquartered in Los Angeles, Autograph is ushering in a new era of collecting through a streamlined and inclusive process, authentic and creative products and exclusive partnerships. For more information, please visit: https://www.autograph.io

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release are “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside DraftKings’ control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see DraftKings’ Securities and Exchange Commission filings. DraftKings does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Media Contacts

DraftKings

media@draftkings.com

@DraftKingsNews

Polygon

polygon@cryptolandpr.com