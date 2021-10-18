18 October 2021

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC

(the “Company”)

DRIS Issue Price





The reference price of a new Ordinary Share under the Company's Dividend Re-investment Scheme (“DRIS”) for the special dividend announced on 23 September 2021 (the “Special Dividend”) has been set at 94.09p. This is the last published ex-dividend NAV per Ordinary Share, as at close of business on 8 October 2021.





Further information regarding the DRIS offered in respect of the Special Dividend and the DRIS can be found in the DRIS Mandate (the "DRIS Mandate") available on the Company's website to view and/or download at https://www.hargreaveaimvcts.co.uk/document-library/. The DRIS Mandate is also available on the National Storage Mechanism website at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.





The Special Dividend payment date is expected to be 29 October 2021 and the date of admission of and the commencement of dealings in the new Ordinary Shares to be issued pursuant to the DRIS dividend alternative is expected to be 5 November 2021.





END

For further information, please contact:

JTC (UK) Limited

Susan Fadil

Ruth Wright HHV.CoSec@jtcgroup.com

+44 203 893 1005

+44 203 893 1011

LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31