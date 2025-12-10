NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF THAT JURISDICTION. THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF SECURITIES FOR SALE IN ANY JURISDICTION, INCLUDING IN THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA.

10 December 2025

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC

Update on Offer for Subscription

Further to the announcement on 19 November 2025, the Board of Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company expects to open an offer for subscription of new ordinary shares on or around 27 January 2026 (the “Offer”).

It is expected that the Company will seek to raise no less than £20 million under the Offer, together with the discretion to utilise an over-allotment facility to raise up to a further £10 million.

The Offer is expected to take advantage of the dispensations permitted under the new Prospectus Rules which take effect on 19 January 2026. Under these new rules, the Company would not be required to publish a full prospectus to make the Offer. However, further details about the Offer will be made available to shareholders and prospective investors once finalised by the directors of the Company.

In line with previous offers, Canaccord Genuity Asset Management Limited ("CGAM") expects to offer an "early bird discount" of up to two per cent. on the application fee for those applications received by CGAM by 5.00 p.m. on Thursday, 12 March 2026, subject to a maximum aggregate subscription under the "early bird offer" of £15 million. The two per cent. discount (to the standard 3.5 per cent. application fee) will only apply to applications which do not trigger the payment of introductory commission to a financial intermediary. In such cases, the available "early bird discount" will be one per cent. Discounts will be settled through the allotment of additional ordinary shares to the relevant subscriber.

A further announcement will be made upon the Offer's launch.

