10 February 2026

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC

(the “Company”)

NAV announcement

As at close of business on 6 February 2026, the unaudited ex-dividend Net Asset Value (“NAV”) for Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc was 33.26 pence per Ordinary share.

The reported NAV is ex-dividend a final dividend of 1 penny per Ordinary share payable in relation to the year ended 30 September 2025 and a special dividend of 2 pence per Ordinary share, both of which will be paid on 13 February 2026 to those shareholders on the Company’s register on 9 January 2026.

The unaudited cum-dividend NAV was 36.26 pence per Ordinary share.

LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31