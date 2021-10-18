ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. Announces Results for Third Quarter of 2021

Birmingham, Alabama, UNITED STATES

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE: SFBS), today announced earnings and operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Third Quarter 2021 Highlights:

  • Total loans grew $163.1 million, or 8% annualized, during the quarter, while loans, excluding the impact of Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loan forgiveness, grew $370.4 million, or 18% annualized, during the quarter
  • Diluted earnings per share were $0.96 for the third quarter, an increase of 20% over the third quarter of 2020
  • Deposits grew from $9.67 billion to $12.08 billion year-over-year, or 25%, and grew $1.12 billion, or 41% annualized, on a linked-quarter basis
  • Book value per share increased to $20.56, a 17% increase year-over-year
  • Liquidity reached new record levels, with approximately $4.2 billion on deposit at the Federal Reserve Bank

Tom Broughton, Chairman, President and CEO, said, “The economic recovery in the Southeast United States is resulting in very strong loan growth for our bank. Our bankers are winning in the marketplace.”

Bud Foshee, CFO, said, “Credit losses continue at historically low levels and credit quality remains very good. Operating efficiency is also very good.”

FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)                   
(in Thousands except share and per share amounts)                
                      
    Period Ending
September 30,
2021		 Period Ending
June 30, 2021		 % Change
From Period
Ending June
30, 2021 to
Period Ending
September 30,
2021		 Period Ending
September 30,
2020		 % Change
From Period
Ending
September 30,
2020 to Period
Ending
September 30,
2021		 
QUARTERLY OPERATING RESULTS                   
Net Income $52,499  $50,027  5% $43,362  21% 
Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $52,499  $49,996  5% $43,362  21% 
Diluted Earnings Per Share $0.96  $0.92  4% $0.80  20% 
Return on Average Assets  1.50%  1.56%     1.54%    
Return on Average Common Stockholders' Equity  18.93%  18.98%     18.43%    
Average Diluted Shares Outstanding  54,477,740   54,460,230      54,232,965     
                      
YEAR-TO-DATE OPERATING RESULTS                   
Net Income $153,981         $118,588  30% 
Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $153,950         $118,557  30% 
Diluted Earnings Per Share $2.83         $2.19  29% 
Return on Average Assets  1.63%         1.54%    
Return on Average Common Stockholders' Equity  19.73%         17.73%    
Average Diluted Shares Outstanding  54,440,004          54,198,422     
                      
                      
BALANCE SHEET                   
Total Assets $14,602,228  $13,207,319  11% $11,394,874  28% 
Loans  8,812,811   8,649,694  2%  8,508,554  4% 
Non-interest-bearing Demand Deposits  4,366,654   3,296,429  32%  2,762,814  58% 
Total Deposits  12,078,670   10,958,236  10%  9,673,783  25% 
Stockholders' Equity  1,114,293   1,073,284  4%  949,589  17% 
                      

DETAILED FINANCIALS

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. reported net income and net income available to common stockholders of $52.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to net income and net income available to common stockholders of $43.4 million for the same quarter in 2020. Basic and diluted earnings per common share were $0.97 and $0.96, respectively, for the third quarter of 2021, compared to $0.80 for the third quarter of 2020.

Annualized return on average assets was 1.50% and annualized return on average common stockholders’ equity was 18.93% for the third quarter of 2021, compared to 1.54% and 18.43%, respectively, for the third quarter of 2020.

Net interest income was $96.3 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared to $94.7 million for the second quarter of 2021 and $85.1 million for the third quarter of 2020. The net interest margin in the third quarter of 2021 was 2.85% compared to 3.06% in the second quarter of 2021 and 3.14% in the third quarter of 2020. Accretion of net fees on PPP loans of $5.2 million during the third quarter of 2021 contributed 24 basis points of the loan yield, compared to $8.0 million of PPP loan fee accretion during the second quarter of 2021, or 37 basis points of the loan yield and $4.0 million during the third quarter of 2020, or 19 basis points of the loan yield.

Average loans for the third quarter of 2021 were $8.68 billion, an increase of $35.2 million, or 1.6% annualized, over average loans of $8.64 billion for the second quarter of 2021, and an increase of $315.0 million, or 3.8%, over average loans of $8.37 billion for the third quarter of 2020. Forgiveness of PPP loans during the third quarter of 2021 totaled $207.4 million. PPP loans outstanding as of September 30, 2021 were $387.7 million.

Average total deposits for the third quarter of 2021 were $11.49 billion, an increase of $757.1 million, or 28.0%, annualized, over average total deposits of $10.73 billion for the second quarter of 2021, and an increase of $2.02 billion, or 21.3%, over average total deposits of $9.47 billion for the third quarter of 2020.

Non-performing assets to total assets were 0.11% for the third quarter of 2021, a decrease of 4 basis points compared to 0.15% for the second quarter of 2021 and a decrease of 18 basis points compared to 0.29% for the third quarter of 2020. Annualized net charge-offs to average loans were 0.08% for the third quarter of 2021, compared to -0.01% and 0.54% for the second quarter of 2021 and third quarter of 2020, respectively. The allowance for credit losses for the quarters ending September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 were calculated under the CECL methodology and as a percentage of total loans were 1.24%, 1.21%, 1.12%, and 1.04%, respectively. Other quarter-end periods presented for the allowance for loan losses were not restated for CECL adoption and were calculated under the incurred loss methodology. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.09% at September 30, 2020. Excluding PPP loans, for all periods discussed, the allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans under the CECL methodology at September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021 was 1.29% and 1.30%, respectively, compared to 1.24% at September 30, 2020, under the incurred loss model. We recorded a $6.0 million provision for credit losses in the third quarter of 2021 compared to $9.7 million in the second quarter of 2021 and $12.3 million in the third quarter of 2020.

Non-interest income for the third quarter of 2021 decreased $146,000, or 1.8%, to $8.0 million from $8.2 million in the third quarter of 2020. Mortgage banking revenue decreased $1.1 million, or 43.5%, to $1.4 million from the third quarter of 2020 to the third quarter of 2021. The number of mortgage loans originated during the third quarter of 2021 fell to 208, from 325 during the same quarter in 2020. Net credit card revenue increased $203,000, or 11.0%, to $2.0 million during the third quarter of 2021, compared to $1.8 million during the third quarter of 2020. The number of credit card accounts increased approximately 31% and the aggregate amount of spend on all credit card accounts increased 43% during the third quarter of 2021 compared to the third quarter of 2020. Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance decreased $62,000, or 3.6%, during the third quarter of 2021 compared the third quarter of 2020, due to decreases in crediting rates on policies. Other income for the third quarter of 2021 increased $900,000, or 343.5%, to $1.2 million from $262,000 in the third quarter of 2020. We wrote down the value of our interest rate cap by $98,000 during the third quarter of 2021 through other income compared to a write down of $343,000 during the third quarter of 2020. Merchant service revenue increased from $163,000 during the third quarter of 2020 to $375,000, or 30.1%, during the third quarter of 2021.

Non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2021 increased $7.8 million, or 29.4%, to $34.4 million from $26.6 million in the third quarter of 2020, and increased $3.1 million, or 9.8%, on a linked quarter basis. Salary and benefit expense for the third quarter of 2021 increased $3.0 million, or 20.0%, to $18.0 million from $15.0 million in the third quarter of 2020, and increased $1.1 million, or 6.6%, on a linked quarter basis. Salary expense alone increased 7.6% year over year. We increased our annual incentive accrual based on the increased loan production in 2021 and on final anticipated payouts for 2021 PPP loan originations. Total incentive accruals increased $2.2 million to $4.9 million for the third quarter of 2021 compared the same quarter in 2020. The number of FTE employees increased by 24 to 518 at September 30, 2021 compared to 494 at September 30, 2020, and decreased by 9 from the end of the second quarter of 2021. Equipment and occupancy expense increased $440,000, or 17.2%, to $3.0 million in the third quarter of 2021, from $2.6 million in the third quarter of 2020, and increased $152,000, or 5.3% on a linked-quarter basis. We moved our office in Nashville, Tennessee in early 2021 to expand our space and improve visibility and we opened our new office in Orlando, Florida in the third quarter of 2021. Third party processing and other services expense increased $863,000, or 26.3%, to $4.1 million in the third quarter of 2021, from $3.3 million in the third quarter of 2020 and increased $198,000, or 5.0%, on a linked-quarter basis. We increased the number of correspondent banks for which we are processing transactions through the Federal Reserve Bank. FDIC and other regulatory assessments increased $569,000 to $1.6 million in the third quarter of 2021, from $1.1 million in the third quarter of 2020, and increased $205,000, or 14.4%, on a linked quarter basis. Growth in total assets has increased our assessments. ServisFirst Bank was reclassified as a large financial institution by the FDIC as of September 30, 2021. Expenses associated with other real estate owned increased $4,000, to $123,000 in the third quarter of 2021, from $119,000 in the third quarter of 2020, and decreased $417,000 on a linked quarter basis. The third quarter of 2021 included a write-down in value of a property in our Atlanta region. The linked-quarter decrease was due to the write-down of one property in our Nashville region during the second quarter of 2021. Other operating expenses for the third quarter of 2021 increased $2.9 million, or 81.3%, to $6.5 million from $3.6 million in the third quarter of 2020, and increased $2.0 million on a linked-quarter basis. We invested in new market tax credits in July 2021 and wrote down the investments by $2.8 million during the third quarter of 2021 with a charge to other operating expenses. We decreased our reserve for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments by $300,000 in the third quarter of 2021. The efficiency ratio was 32.95% during the third quarter of 2021 compared to 28.50% during the third quarter of 2020 and compared to 30.03% during the second quarter of 2021.

Income tax expense increased $472,000, or 4.3%, to $11.5 million in the third quarter of 2021, compared to $11.0 million in the third quarter of 2020. Our effective tax rate was 17.98% for the third quarter of 2021 compared to 20.29% for the third quarter of 2020. We recognized $3.2 million in credits during the third quarter of 2021 related to the investment in new market tax credits in July 2021. We recognized a reduction in provision for income taxes resulting from excess tax benefits from the exercise and vesting of stock options and restricted stock during the third quarters of 2021 and 2020 of $78,000 and $180,000, respectively.

GAAP Reconciliation and Management Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including tangible common stockholders’ equity, total tangible assets, tangible book value per share and tangible common equity to total tangible assets, each of which excludes goodwill and core deposit intangibles associated with our acquisition of Metro Bancshares, Inc. in January 2015.  We also include total loans adjusted for the impact of PPP loan activities. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to our financial condition, results of operations and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP; however, we acknowledge that these non-GAAP financial measures have a number of limitations.  As such, you should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that other companies, including those in our industry, use.  The following reconciliation table provides a more detailed analysis of the non-GAAP financial measures as of and for the comparative periods presented in this press release.  Dollars are in thousands, except share and per share data.

  At September 30, 2021 At June 30, 2021 At March 31, 2021 At December 31, 2020 At September 30, 2020 
Book value per share - GAAP $20.56  $19.80  $19.03  $18.41  $17.61  
Total common stockholders' equity - GAAP  1,114,293   1,073,284   1,030,485   992,852   949,589  
Adjustments:                     
Adjusted for goodwill and core deposit intangible asset  13,705   13,773   13,841   13,908   13,976  
Tangible common stockholders' equity - non-GAAP $1,100,588  $1,059,511  $1,016,644  $978,944  $935,613  
Tangible book value per share - non-GAAP $20.30  $19.55  $18.78  $18.15  $17.35  
                      
Stockholders' equity to total assets - GAAP  7.63%  8.13%  8.15%  8.32%  8.33% 
Total assets - GAAP $14,602,228  $13,207,319  $12,647,374  $11,932,654  $11,394,874  
Adjustments:                     
Adjusted for goodwill and core deposit intangible asset  13,705   13,773   13,841   13,908   13,976  
Total tangible assets - non-GAAP $14,588,523  $13,193,546  $12,633,533  $11,918,746  $11,380,898  
Tangible common equity to total tangible assets - non-GAAP  7.54%  8.03%  8.05%  8.21%  8.22% 
                      
Total loans - GAAP $8,812,811  $8,649,694  $8,504,980          
Adjustments:                     
Adjusted to exclude PPP loans  387,725   595,017   967,641          
Loans, excluding PPP loans - non-GAAP $8,425,086  $8,054,677  $7,537,339          

About ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company based in Birmingham, Alabama. Through its subsidiary ServisFirst Bank, ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. provides business and personal financial services from locations in Birmingham, Huntsville, Mobile, Montgomery and Dothan, Alabama, Northwest Florida, West Central Florida, Nashville, Tennessee, Atlanta, Georgia, and Charleston, South Carolina.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Copies of its filings may be obtained through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or at www.servisfirstbancshares.com.

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts, including, but not limited to, statements concerning future operations, results or performance, are hereby identified as "forward-looking statements" for the purpose of the safe harbor provided by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," “plan,” “intend,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “might” and similar expressions often signify forward-looking statements. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. cautions that such forward-looking statements, wherever they occur in this press release or in other statements attributable to ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc., are necessarily estimates reflecting the judgment of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc.’s senior management and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements should, therefore, be considered in light of various factors that could affect the accuracy of such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: the global health and economic crisis precipitated by the COVID-19 outbreak; general economic conditions, especially in the credit markets and in the Southeast; the performance of the capital markets; changes in interest rates, yield curves and interest rate spread relationships; changes in accounting and tax principles, policies or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulatory requirements; changes as a result of our reclassification as a large financial institution by the FDIC; changes in our loan portfolio and the deposit base; economic crisis and associated credit issues in industries most impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak, including but not limited to, the restaurant, hospitality and retail sectors; possible changes in laws and regulations and governmental monetary and fiscal policies, including, but not limited to, economic stimulus initiatives and the ability of the U.S. Congress to increase the U.S. statutory debt limit as needed; the cost and other effects of legal and administrative cases and similar contingencies; possible changes in the creditworthiness of customers and the possible impairment of the collectability of loans and the value of collateral; the effect of natural disasters, such as hurricanes and tornados, in our geographic markets; and increased competition from both banks and non-bank financial institutions. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. For discussion of these and other risks that may cause actual results to differ from expectations, please refer to “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for fiscal year 2021, and our other SEC filings. If one or more of the factors affecting our forward-looking information and statements proves incorrect, then our actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, forward-looking information and statements contained herein. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements that are made from time to time.

More information about ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. may be obtained over the Internet at www.servisfirstbancshares.com or by calling (205) 949-0302.

Contact: ServisFirst Bank
Davis Mange (205) 949-3420
dmange@servisfirstbank.com

                   
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED)                  
(In thousands except share and per share data)                     
  3rd Quarter 2021 2nd Quarter 2021 1st Quarter 2021 4th Quarter 2020 3rd Quarter 2020 
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME                     
Interest income $104,236  $102,719  $100,396  $101,065  $96,110  
Interest expense  7,916   8,051   8,031   8,984   11,028  
Net interest income  96,320   94,668   92,365   92,081   85,082  
Provision for credit losses  5,963   9,652   7,451   6,283   12,284  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses  90,357   85,016   84,914   85,798   72,798  
Non-interest income  8,026   9,598   8,463   8,237   8,172  
Non-interest expense  34,377   31,309   28,914   28,202   26,573  
Income before income tax  64,006   63,305   64,463   65,833   54,397  
Provision for income tax  11,507   13,278   13,008   14,852   11,035  
Net income  52,499   50,027   51,455   50,981   43,362  
Preferred stock dividends  -   31   -   32   -  
Net income available to common stockholders $52,499  $49,996  $51,455  $50,949  $43,362  
Earnings per share - basic $0.97  $0.92  $0.95  $0.94  $0.80  
Earnings per share - diluted $0.96  $0.92  $0.95  $0.94  $0.80  
Average diluted shares outstanding  54,477,740   54,381,991   54,273,944   54,232,965   54,194,506  
                      
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA                     
Total assets $14,602,228  $13,207,319  $12,647,374  $11,932,654  $11,394,874  
Loans  8,812,811   8,649,694   8,504,980   8,465,688   8,508,544  
Debt securities  984,600   1,013,783   962,129   886,938   913,299  
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits  4,366,654   3,296,429   3,044,611   2,788,772   2,762,814  
Total deposits  12,078,670   10,958,236   10,577,610   9,975,724   9,673,783  
Borrowings  64,701   64,696   64,691   64,748   64,719  
Stockholders' equity $1,114,293  $1,073,284  $1,030,485  $992,852  $949,589  
                      
Shares outstanding  54,207,147   54,201,204   54,137,650   53,943,751   53,915,245  
Book value per share $20.56  $19.80  $19.03  $18.41  $17.61  
Tangible book value per share (1) $20.30  $19.55  $18.78  $18.15  $17.35  
                      
SELECTED FINANCIAL RATIOS (Annualized)                     
Net interest margin  2.85%  3.06%  3.20%  3.27%  3.14% 
Return on average assets  1.50%  1.56%  1.72%  1.74%  1.54% 
Return on average common stockholders' equity  18.93%  18.98%  19.83%  20.78%  18.43% 
Efficiency ratio  32.95%  30.03%  28.68%  28.11%  28.50% 
Non-interest expense to average earning assets  1.01%  1.01%  1.00%  1.00%  0.98% 
                      
CAPITAL RATIOS (2)                     
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets  10.46%  10.60%  10.73%  10.50%  11.24% 
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets  10.47%  10.60%  10.73%  10.50%  11.25% 
Total capital to risk-weighted assets  12.18%  12.36%  12.48%  12.20%  13.10% 
Tier 1 capital to average assets  7.80%  8.10%  8.25%  8.23%  8.22% 
Tangible common equity to total tangible assets (1)  7.54%  8.03%  8.05%  8.22%  8.22% 
                      
(1) See "GAAP Reconciliation and Management Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a discussion of these Non-GAAP financial measures. 
(2) Regulatory capital ratios for most recent period are preliminary. 


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)          
(Dollars in thousands)          
  September 30,
2021		 September 30,
2020		 % Change 
ASSETS          
Cash and due from banks $102,313  $70,472  45% 
Interest-bearing balances due from depository institutions  4,297,473   1,551,597  177% 
Federal funds sold  44,700   1,302  3,333% 
Cash and cash equivalents  4,444,486   1,623,371  174% 
Available for sale debt securities, at fair value  723,324   913,049  (21)% 
Held to maturity debt securities (fair value of $261,276 at September 30, 2021 and $250 at September 30, 2020)  261,276   250  104,410% 
Mortgage loans held for sale  578   21,472  (97)% 
Loans  8,812,811   8,508,554  4% 
Less allowance for credit losses  (108,950)  (92,440) 18% 
Loans, net  8,703,861   8,416,114  3% 
Premises and equipment, net  60,953   55,273  10% 
Goodwill and other identifiable intangible assets  13,705   13,976  (2)% 
Other assets  394,045   351,369  12% 
Total assets $14,602,228  $11,394,874  28% 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY          
Liabilities:          
Deposits:          
Non-interest-bearing $4,366,654  $2,762,814  58% 
Interest-bearing  7,712,016   6,910,969  12% 
Total deposits  12,078,670   9,673,783  25% 
Federal funds purchased  1,286,756   669,350  92% 
Other borrowings  64,701   64,719  -% 
Other liabilities  57,808   37,433  54% 
Total liabilities  13,487,935   10,445,285  29% 
Stockholders' equity:          
Preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share; 1,000,000 authorized and undesignated at          
September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020  -   -     
Common stock, par value $0.001 per share; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 54,207,147 shares          
issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021, and 53,915,245 shares issued and outstanding          
at September 30, 2020  54   54  -% 
Additional paid-in capital  225,648   223,280  1% 
Retained earnings  869,731   706,924  23% 
Accumulated other comprehensive income  18,360   18,831  (3)% 
Total stockholders' equity attributable to ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc.  1,113,793   949,089  17% 
Noncontrolling interest  500   500  -% 
Total stockholders' equity  1,114,293   949,589  17% 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $14,602,228  $11,394,874  28% 


           
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)          
(In thousands except per share data)             
   Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 
   2021 2020 2021 2020 
Interest income:             
Interest and fees on loans $96,119 $89,564 $285,373 $268,332 
Taxable securities  6,544  5,858  18,666  16,104 
Nontaxable securities  62  166  255  610 
Federal funds sold  4  16  11  327 
Other interest and dividends  1,507  506  3,046  2,584 
Total interest income  104,236  96,110  307,351  287,957 
Interest expense:             
Deposits  6,581  9,876  20,298  37,377 
Borrowed funds  1,335  1,152  3,700  4,624 
Total interest expense  7,916  11,028  23,998  42,001 
Net interest income  96,320  85,082  283,353  245,956 
Provision for credit losses  5,963  12,284  23,066  36,151 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses  90,357  72,798  260,287  209,805 
Non-interest income:             
Service charges on deposit accounts  1,727  1,818  5,542  5,557 
Mortgage banking  1,423  2,519  6,869  5,697 
Credit card income  2,043  1,840  5,147  5,003 
Securities gains  -  -  620  - 
Increase in cash surrender value life insurance  1,671  1,733  5,012  4,650 
Other operating income  1,162  262  2,897  972 
Total non-interest income  8,026  8,172  26,087  21,879 
Non-interest expense:             
Salaries and employee benefits  17,995  14,994  50,425  46,444 
Equipment and occupancy expense  2,996  2,556  8,494  7,390 
Third party processing and other services  4,144  3,281  11,506  10,360 
Professional services  948  955  2,978  2,994 
FDIC and other regulatory assessments  1,630  1,061  4,637  2,988 
Other real estate owned expense  123  119  820  2,023 
Other operating expense  6,541  3,607  15,740  11,110 
Total non-interest expense  34,377  26,573  94,600  83,309 
Income before income tax  64,006  54,397  191,774  148,375 
Provision for income tax  11,507  11,035  37,793  29,787 
Net income  52,499  43,362  153,981  118,588 
Dividends on preferred stock  -  -  31  31 
Net income available to common stockholders $52,499 $43,362 $153,950 $118,557 
Basic earnings per common share $0.97 $0.80 $2.84 $2.20 
Diluted earnings per common share $0.96 $0.80 $2.83 $2.19 


LOANS BY TYPE (UNAUDITED)               
(In thousands)               
                
  3rd Quarter 2021 2nd Quarter 2021 1st Quarter 2021 4th Quarter 2020 3rd Quarter 2020
Commercial, financial and agricultural $2,927,845 $3,105,243 $3,323,093 $3,295,900 $3,466,189
Real estate - construction  887,938  782,305  666,592  593,614  530,919
Real estate - mortgage:               
Owner-occupied commercial  1,809,840  1,726,888  1,698,695  1,693,428  1,725,222
1-4 family mortgage  765,102  707,546  685,840  711,692  671,841
Other mortgage  2,357,812  2,262,231  2,068,560  2,106,184  2,056,549
Subtotal: Real estate - mortgage  4,932,754  4,696,665  4,453,095  4,511,304  4,453,612
Consumer  64,274  65,481  62,200  64,870  57,834
Total loans $8,812,811 $8,649,694 $8,504,980 $8,465,688 $8,508,554


                 
SUMMARY OF CREDIT LOSS EXPERIENCE (UNAUDITED)                
(Dollars in thousands)                 
  3rd Quarter 2021 2nd Quarter 2021 1st Quarter 2021 4th Quarter 2020 3rd Quarter 2020
Allowance for credit losses:                    
Beginning balance $104,670  $94,906  $87,942  $92,440  $91,507 
Impact of Adoption of ASC 326  -   -   -   (2,000)  - 
Loans charged off:                    
Commercial financial and agricultural  1,541   150   477   8,792   11,146 
Real estate - construction  -   -   -   202   - 
Real estate - mortgage  208   59   12   -   200 
Consumer  86   54   87   38   44 
Total charge offs  1,835   263   576   9,032   11,390 
Recoveries:                    
Commercial financial and agricultural  140   298   26   94   12 
Real estate - construction  -   2   50   30   - 
Real estate - mortgage  4   62   2   114   12 
Consumer  8   13   11   13   15 
Total recoveries  152   375   89   251   39 
Net charge-offs  1,683   (112)  487   8,781   11,351 
Provision for credit losses  5,963   9,652   7,451   6,283   12,284 
Ending balance $108,950  $104,670  $94,906  $87,942  $92,440 
                     
Allowance for credit losses to total loans  1.24%  1.21%  1.12%  1.04%  - 
Allowance for credit losses to total average loans  1.26%  1.21%  1.11%  1.04%  - 
Allowance for loan losses to total loans  -   -   -   -   1.09%
Allowance for loan losses to total average loans  -   -   -   -   1.11%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to total average loans0.08%  (0.01)%  0.02%  0.41%  0.54%
Provision for credit losses to total average loans  0.27%  0.45%  0.35%  0.30%  - 
Provision for loan losses to total average loans  -   -   -   -   0.58%
Nonperforming assets:                    
Nonaccrual loans $9,145  $12,301  $13,088  $13,973  $21,675 
Loans 90+ days past due and accruing  5,326   4,888   4,804   4,981   4,898 
Other real estate owned and repossessed assets  2,068   2,039   2,067   6,497   6,976 
Total $16,539  $19,228  $19,959  $25,451  $33,549 
                     
Nonperforming loans to total loans  0.16%  0.20%  0.21%  0.22%  0.31%
Nonperforming assets to total assets  0.11%  0.15%  0.16%  0.21%  0.29%
Nonperforming assets to earning assets  0.11%  0.15%  0.16%  0.22%  0.30%
Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans1,191.36%  850.91%  725.14%  629.37%  - 
Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans -   -   -   -   426.48%
                     
Restructured accruing loans $437  $441  $794  $818  $1,800 
                     
Restructured accruing loans to total loans  -%  0.01%  0.01%  0.01%  0.02%
                     
TROUBLED DEBT RESTRUCTURINGS (TDRs) (UNAUDITED)             
(In thousands)                
  3rd Quarter 2021 2nd Quarter 2021 1st Quarter 2021 4th Quarter 2020 3rd Quarter 2020
Beginning balance: $2,918  $3,542  $1,433  $2,738  $1,568 
Additions  -   -   2,146   -   1,182 
Net (paydowns) / advances  (25)  (624)  (37)  (619)  (12)
Charge-offs  -   -   -   (535)  - 
Transfer to OREO  -   -   -   (151)  - 
Ending balance $2,893  $2,918  $3,542  $1,433  $2,738 


           
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)          
(In thousands except per share data)          
  3rd Quarter 2021 2nd Quarter 2021 1st Quarter 2021 4th Quarter 2020 3rd Quarter 2020 
Interest income:                
Interest and fees on loans $96,119 $95,451 $93,803 $94,332 $89,564 
Taxable securities  6,544  6,315  5,807  6,018  5,858 
Nontaxable securities  62  86  107  129  166 
Federal funds sold  4  4  3  5  16 
Other interest and dividends  1,507  863  676  581  506 
Total interest income  104,236  102,719  100,396  101,065  96,110 
Interest expense:                
Deposits  6,581  6,836  6,881  7,853  9,876 
Borrowed funds  1,335  1,215  1,150  1,131  1,152 
Total interest expense  7,916  8,051  8,031  8,984  11,028 
Net interest income  96,320  94,668  92,365  92,081  85,082 
Provision for credit losses  5,963  9,652  7,451  6,283  12,284 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses  90,357  85,016  84,914  85,798  72,798 
Non-interest income:                
Service charges on deposit accounts  1,727  1,907  1,908  1,971  1,818 
Mortgage banking  1,423  2,699  2,747  3,050  2,519 
Credit card income  2,043  1,912  1,192  913  1,840 
Securities gains  -  620  -  -  - 
Increase in cash surrender value life insurance  1,671  1,683  1,658  1,660  1,733 
Other operating income  1,162  777  958  643  262 
Total non-interest income  8,026  9,598  8,463  8,237  8,172 
Non-interest expense:                
Salaries and employee benefits  17,995  16,887  15,543  14,970  14,994 
Equipment and occupancy expense  2,996  2,844  2,654  2,680  2,556 
Third party processing and other services  4,144  3,946  3,416  3,418  3,281 
Professional services  948  1,107  923  1,248  955 
FDIC and other regulatory assessments  1,630  1,425  1,582  1,366  1,061 
Other real estate owned expense  123  540  157  140  119 
Other operating expense  6,541  4,560  4,639  4,380  3,607 
Total non-interest expense  34,377  31,309  28,914  28,202  26,573 
Income before income tax  64,006  63,305  64,463  65,833  54,397 
Provision for income tax  11,507  13,278  13,008  14,852  11,035 
Net income  52,499  50,027  51,455  50,981  43,362 
Dividends on preferred stock  -  31  -  32  - 
Net income available to common stockholders $52,499 $49,996 $51,455 $50,949 $43,362 
Basic earnings per common share $0.97 $0.92 $0.95 $0.94 $0.80 
Diluted earnings per common share $0.96 $0.92 $0.95 $0.94 $0.80 


  
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND NET INTEREST ANALYSIS (UNAUDITED) 
ON A FULLY TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT BASIS 
(Dollars in thousands) 
                                    
      3rd Quarter 2021 2nd Quarter 2021 1st Quarter 2021 4th Quarter 2020 3rd Quarter 2020 
      Average Balance Yield / Rate Average Balance Yield / Rate Average Balance Yield / Rate Average Balance Yield / Rate Average Balance Yield / Rate 
Assets:                               
Interest-earning assets:                               
 Loans, net of unearned income (1)                               
  Taxable $8,653,632 4.40% $8,618,139 4.43% $8,484,914 4.47% $8,435,237 4.43% $8,335,087 4.26% 
  Tax-exempt (2)  26,542 4.05   26,854 4.05   27,592 4.17   29,393 4.16   30,068 4.14  
   Total loans, net of                               
    unearned income  8,680,174 4.39   8,644,993 4.43   8,512,506 4.47   8,464,630 4.43   8,365,155 4.26  
 Mortgage loans held for sale  7,050 1.69   11,470 1.92   13,601 1.94   19,459 1.37   20,053 1.41  
 Debt securities:                               
  Taxable  969,715 2.70   936,863 2.70   878,118 2.65   862,333 2.79   820,526 2.86  
  Tax-exempt (2)  12,382 2.39   16,872 2.47   21,084 2.43   25,542 2.52   31,880 2.51  
   Total securities (3)  982,097 2.70   953,735 2.69   899,202 2.64   887,875 2.78   852,406 2.84  
 Federal funds sold  8,551 0.19   8,224 0.20   11,935 0.10   16,306 0.12   41,884 0.15  
 Interest-bearing balances with banks  3,761,652 0.16   2,790,524 0.12   2,262,233 0.12   1,837,249 0.13   1,500,563 0.13  
 Total interest-earning assets $13,439,524 3.08% $12,408,946 3.32% $11,699,477 3.48% $11,225,519 3.58% $10,780,061 3.55% 
Non-interest-earning assets:                               
 Cash and due from banks  90,034     85,478     71,166     91,258     75,065    
 Net premises and equipment  62,845     61,240     57,198     56,315     56,799    
 Allowance for credit losses, accrued                               
  interest and other assets  315,178     320,729     320,407     308,746     281,196    
   Total assets $13,907,581    $12,876,393    $12,148,248    $11,681,838    $11,193,121    
                                    
Interest-bearing liabilities:                               
 Interest-bearing deposits:                               
 Checking $1,431,420 0.19% $1,350,098 0.19% $1,294,614 0.19% $1,197,908 0.23% $1,077,595 0.31% 
 Savings  122,579 0.17   104,283 0.18   93,375 0.18   86,259 0.18   82,671 0.36  
 Money market  5,328,291 0.26   5,321,338 0.26   5,057,828 0.27   4,933,285 0.31   4,739,566 0.44  
 Time deposits  806,108 1.15   801,928 1.33   808,561 1.44   810,675 1.59   841,378 1.78  
  Total interest-bearing deposits  7,688,398 0.34   7,577,647 0.36   7,254,378 0.38   7,028,127 0.44   6,741,210 0.58  
 Federal funds purchased  1,205,327 0.21   970,708 0.22   849,772 0.22   752,765 0.22   682,971 0.22  
 Other borrowings  64,694 4.23   64,694 4.28   64,689 4.33   64,701 4.41   64,717 4.78  
 Total interest-bearing liabilities $8,958,419 0.35% $8,613,049 0.37% $8,168,839 0.40% $7,845,593 0.46% $7,488,898 0.59% 
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:                               
 Non-interest-bearing                               
  demand deposits  3,800,972     3,154,605     2,923,041     2,812,254     2,728,513    
 Other liabilities  26,891     52,027     39,442     48,642     39,537    
 Stockholders' equity  1,100,156     1,038,012     996,741     956,847     917,626    
 Accumulated other comprehensive                               
  income  21,143     18,700     20,185     18,502     18,547    
   Total liabilities and                               
    stockholders' equity $13,907,581    $12,876,393    $12,148,248    $11,681,838    $11,193,121    
Net interest spread    2.73%    2.95%    3.08%    3.12%    2.96% 
Net interest margin    2.85%    3.06%    3.20%    3.27%    3.14% 
                                    
(1)Average loans include loans on which the accrual of interest has been discontinued.
 
(2)Interest income and yields are presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis using a tax rate of 21%.
 
(3)Unrealized losses on available-for-sale debt securities are excluded from the yield calculation.
 

 