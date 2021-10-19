Global Cloud-Based Contact Center Infrastructure Market Report 2021-2022: CBCCI Market is Active, and the Future Looks Very Bright

Dublin, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2021-2022 Cloud-Based Contact Center Infrastructure Product and Market Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The 2021 - 2022 Cloud-Based Contact Center Infrastructure Product and Market Report covers 11 leading and contending vendors: 88, Alvaria (formed by the merger of Aspect Software and Noble Systems), Bright Pattern, Cisco, Five9, NICE CXone, Puzzel, Salesforce, Twilio, UJET and Vonage. Salesforce is covered at a high level. The report provides a detailed analysis of the vendors, products, functional capabilities and pricing. It also includes satisfaction survey results for each of the featured vendors.
The Report examines the competitive landscape and the business, market and technology trends driving this fast-growing and increasingly vital IT segment. This edition also looks ahead to the strategic and tactical requirements for contact centers to thrive in a post-pandemic world.
This report is intended to help contact center, IT and enterprise leaders and managers in small, mid-size and large companies select the right solution, functionality and partner to meet their organization's current and future cloud-based contact center infrastructure needs.
Strengthening demand for CBCCI solutions during the past 18 months has driven a surge of activity in this market, including a substantial number of mergers and acquisitions. the publisher expects the CBCCI market to continue to pick up momentum over the next 5 years, and likely for at least the following 10, as there are many premise-based contact center seats to replace and even more enterprise-wide opportunities opening up.
The CBCCI market is active, and the future looks very bright
The CBCCI market is the fastest growing IT sector in contact centers because these solutions are giving enterprises what they want - the agility to meet their customers' evolving inbound and outbound needs, in voice and digital channels. Innovation in the contact center market is focused on cloud-based solutions.
These CBCCI vendors are investing heavily in research and development (R&D) to enable their clients to deliver an outstanding and differentiated customer experience, cost-effectively. The adoption rate of CBCCI seats was only an estimated 17% as of the end of the calendar year 2020, evidencing the substantial opportunities these vendors have to open up the rest of the contact center market. But this is just a small piece of the addressable market for these valuable customer-facing solutions.
The publisher predicts that CBCCI functionality will become a standard productivity tool across enterprises in the next 10 years. This means that CBCCI capabilities will be used by a large percentage of knowledge workers far beyond the contact center.
The Report Includes:
- Overview of the core and optional functional building block components of CBCCI solutions,
- Business and market trends and challenges that are influencing investments and accelerating innovation and adoption
- CBCCI market innovation, including a review of capabilities and functionality that have been recently introduced or are planned to be delivered in the next 12 - 18 months
- How COVID-19 became a catalyst for change in the world of customer service and contact centers, accelerating digital transformation and other enhancements and innovations
- How AI is going to alter and improve contact center technology and operations during the next 5 - 20 years
- How customer expectations for a great service experience have been altered by the pandemic, and what delivering an outstanding customer experience (CX) means today and post-pandemic
- Timely discussion of the pivotal role of CBCCI solutions in the contact center's ability to support a work-at-home (WAH) and hybrid staffing model
- Review and assessment of the CBCCI competitive landscape, including a high-level company overview and key functional capabilities of the CBCCI solutions, with a high-level overview of the WFO/WEM components in the featured CBCCI solutions
- High-level technical components overview, including administration and provisioning, recording, security and compliance, business intelligence (BI) analytics and reporting, and data center, backup, disaster recovery (DR) and business continuity (BC) capabilities
- Implementation analysis; vendor implementation methodology and best practices, professional services, training and workshops, return on investment (ROI) time frame and service level agreements (SLAs)
- Customer satisfaction survey results that measure and rank the vendors across 12 vendor categories, 10 product features, 7 platform features and 5 WFO/WEM applications
- Vendor pricing structure and a breakdown of one-time and ongoing costs for a 250-seat CBCCI implementation for a voice-only, omnichannel and digital-channel-only implementation for the 10 solutions featured in this Report
- Detailed company reports for the CBCCI solution providers covered in the report, analyzing their products, functionality and future R&D plans
- CBCCI Vendor Directory
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Introduction
3. Research Methodology
3.1 Report Participation Criteria
4. Cloud-Based Contact Center Infrastructure Functional Overview
5. Cloud-Based Contact Center Infrastructure Trends and Challenges
5.1 Cloud-Based Contact Center Infrastructure Trends
5.2 Cloud-Based Contact Center Infrastructure Challenges
6. Cloud-Based Contact Center Infrastructure Market Innovation
6.1 New Product Features
6.2 Future Enhancements
7. The Contact Center Reimagined
8. Into the Future
9. Customer Experience in the New Business Paradigm
9.1 Omni-Channel Requirements
9.2 Omni-Channel Routing and Queuing
9.3 Outbound
9.4 Intelligent Self-Service
9.5 Knowledge Management
9.6 Surveying/Voice of the Customer
9.7 Interaction Analytics
9.8 Customer Journey Analytics
10. The New World of Work
10.1 Customer Relationship Management
10.2 New-Gen Workforce Management
10.3 Quality Management/Analytics-Enabled Quality Management
10.4 Desktop Analytics
10.5 Contact Center Performance Management and Gamification
10.6 Agent Desktop
10.7 Supervisor Interface
11. Cloud-based Contact Center Infrastructure Competitive Landscape
12. Cloud-Based Contact Center Infrastructure Functional Components
12.1 Workforce Optimization/Workforce Engagement Management Capabilities
13. High-Level Cloud-Based Contact Center Infrastructure Technical Analysis
13.1 Administration and Provisioning
13.2 Recording
13.3 Security and Compliance
13.4 Business Intelligence, Analytics and Reporting
13.5 Data Center, Backup, Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity
14. Implementation Analysis
14.1 Service-Level Agreements
15. Cloud-Based Contact Center Infrastructure Vendor Satisfaction Analysis
15.1 Summary of Survey Findings and Analysis: Vendor Categories
15.2 Summary of Survey Findings and Analysis: Product Features
15.3 Summary of Survey Findings and Analysis: Platform Features
15.4 Summary of Survey Findings and Analysis: WFO/WEM Capabilities
15.5 Customer Background and Insights
15.5.1 Channels Supported by the CBCCI Solution
15.5.2 Top 3 - 5 Ways the CBCCI Vendor is Supporting Your Digital Transformation
15.5.3 Top 3 - 5 CBCCI Challenges
15.5.4 Additional Comments
16. Pricing
16.1 Pricing Structure
16.2 Pricing for a 250-Seat Voice-Only CBCCI Solution
16.3 Pricing for a 250-Seat Omni-Channel (Voice and Digital) CBCCI Solution
16.4 Pricing for a 250-Seat Digital-Only CBCCI Solution
17.Company Reports
- 88
- Alvaria
- Bright Pattern, Inc.
- Cisco
- Five9, Inc.
- NICE CXone
- Puzzel Ltd.
- Salesforce
- Twilio, Inc.
- UJET
- Vonage Holdings Corp.
