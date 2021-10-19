Garfunkel Wild Continues Growth, Opens New Office in Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Garfunkel Wild, P.C., a law firm dedicated to the health care industry, is pleased to announce the opening of an office in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. With this addition, Garfunkel Wild now has 5 offices across 4 different states. The firm is bringing its focused approach to health care to serve new and existing clients in Florida.



“Given Garfunkel Wild’s reputation as a health care leader in the northeast and the migration of so many of our clients to Florida, opening a Florida office was a logical next step for our practice,” said Andrew E. Blustein, Garfunkel Wild’s Chairman. “Garfunkel Wild focuses on providing practical, cutting edge advice to the health care industry at attorney and project rates that are generally lower than those of larger firms. For these reasons, we believe our presence can be a game-changer for health care clients in Florida. We are fortunate to have Amanda S. Bhikhari leading our Florida office as our newest partner. Her experience serving as Associate General Counsel of Nicklaus Children’s Health System and Associate General Counsel of Shands Hospital / University of Florida Health System will be a great addition to our multi-disciplinary health care team and serve as an important asset to clients.”

For over 40 years, Garfunkel Wild has provided health care transactional, regulatory and litigation advice to more than 100 hospitals and health care systems, 500 long term care providers, 4,000 physicians, 50 ambulatory surgical centers, and 40+ federally qualified health centers. Additional areas of expertise include life sciences, compliance, finance and real estate, health care technology, managed care, telehealth, litigation, white collar defense, HIPAA, and bankruptcy. Garfunkel Wild attorneys are thought leaders with years of experience and include physicians, nurses, former prosecutors, technology experts, and former government officials and regulators.

“I am confident that a firm of this size and strength dedicated to the health care industry will be an asset in Florida, which made joining an easy choice,” said Ms. Bhikhari. “With the influx of new corporate and health care opportunities in Florida, I am excited to have the support of a diverse group of attorneys to assist my clients and to enhance the legal services available to my community where I have served my entire career.”

“This is an exciting development,” said Alicia Shickle, President at Garfunkel Health Advisors Inc. “As an affiliate of Garfunkel Wild and working with its attorneys on a daily basis, our healthcare consulting practice has also been flooded with new projects. Our medical coding and auditing expertise, compliance audit services, assistance in defending against payor recoupment and enforcement actions and payor credentialing and enrollment services offers the Florida health care community a great value and multidisciplinary approach to projects.”

Our Florida office is located at 401 E Las Olas Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301.

About Garfunkel Wild, P.C.

Garfunkel Wild, P.C. is a full service law firm providing assistance to a broad range of clients, including hospitals, health care systems and other health care facilities, organizations, practitioners and technology companies. With over 85 attorneys in New York, Connecticut, New Jersey and Florida, the firm and its lawyers are ranked in Chambers USA, The Best Lawyers in America© and Super Lawyers.

