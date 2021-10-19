Ensemble Health Partners Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering

Cincinnati, Ohio, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ensemble Health Partners, Inc. (“Ensemble”), an industry leader in healthcare revenue cycle management, today announced that it plans to commence the roadshow for its proposed initial public offering of its Class A common stock pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-1 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Ensemble is offering 29,500,000 shares of its Class A common stock and intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 4,425,000 shares of its Class A common stock. The initial public offering price is expected to be between $19 and $22 per share. Ensemble has applied to list its Class A common stock under the ticker symbol “ENSB” on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

Ensemble intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to repay a portion of its outstanding term loan, to purchase equity interests from certain existing stockholders, to pay expenses incurred in connection with the offering and, to the extent there are any remaining proceeds, for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, BofA Securities, Deutsche Bank Securities, and Guggenheim Securities are acting as joint lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. Credit Suisse, Evercore ISI, Wells Fargo Securities, SVB Leerink, Baird, and William Blair are acting as joint bookrunners for the proposed offering. Academy Securities and Loop Capital Markets are acting as co-managers.

The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus filed with the SEC. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained from:

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

About Ensemble

Ensemble Health Partners is a leading provider of technology-enabled revenue cycle management solutions for health systems, including hospitals and affiliated physician groups. We offer end-to-end revenue cycle solutions as well as a comprehensive suite of point solutions to clients across the country.