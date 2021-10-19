International Land Alliance Commences Construction at Valle Divino Development

Construction ahead of schedule for model home, 3 casitas and clubhouse with sustainable microgrid power solutions

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB:ILAL), (“ILA” or the “Company”), an international land investment and development firm, commenced construction of a 2BR/2BA model home, three casitas and a clubhouse for wine tasting at Valle Divino, an eco-friendly development in Ensenada, Baja California.

ILA broke ground on the Valle Divino development in July 2020 and completed its first stage of construction in January 2021 and started reservations of residential lots. All properties will be powered by a CleanSpark Inc. microgrid solution. ILA has completed additional survey and engineering, as well as site preparation infrastructure for model homes in Phase I (184 homesites).

Only 45 minutes from San Diego, California, the Valle Divino community is part of a master planned residential community overlooking the internationally renowned Bajamar Ocean Front Hotel and Golf Resort. With 20 acres, 137 residential lots and 3 commercial lots, the development provides a sustainable ranch-like lifestyle for nature-friendly, single-family clientele. The community sits on the western edge of the Guadalupe Valley, Baja's premier wine region with over 175 wineries, with access to nearby restaurants and other amenities. Valle Divino’s own vineyard is comprised of 2 acres with 14 different grapes including Malbec, Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Tempranillo, Syrah, Mourvèdre, Petit Verdot, Viognier, Nebbiolo, Pino Noir and Zinfandel. Residential lot prices at Valle Divino start at $49,000 and the completed 1BR/1BA solar-powered homes start at $99,000 with 2BR/2BA starting at $119,000.

“The construction phase is now underway and ahead of schedule out our premier wine country development,” said Roberto Valdes, Chief Executive Officer of ILA. “We now expect to quickly ramp up sales and marketing momentum at Valle Divino. With travel restrictions being lifted and visitors returning to the region, we are in an excellent position to capitalize on the growing demand for luxury, sustainable homes at an attractive price point. By powering the development with solar microgrid installations from CleanSpark, we offer a unique differentiator to other developments in the region. We continue to make progress on our timelines across our portfolio of properties, and I look forward to sharing our progress in the months ahead.”

To speak to a sales representative and make an appointment to tour the community, contact sales@ila.company or (858) 900-8056 or visit https://ila.company/valle-divino-resort/.

International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB:ILAL) is an international land investment and development firm based in San Diego, California. As its’ core mission, the Company has embraced technology for sustainable and socially responsible solutions, in addition to using proptech and construction tech advanced applications to meet these goals. The Company is focused on acquiring attractive raw land primarily in Northern Baja California, often within driving distance from Southern California. The Company serves its shareholders by devoting considerable time and resources to seeking out the finest sites available and obtaining the necessary development permits to build a compelling portfolio of properties, which provide a diversity of investment and living options. Please visit: www.ila.company.

