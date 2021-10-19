South Africa Contact Centre Operations Market Report 2021: State of the Industry, Influencing Factors, Competition, Outlook, Industry Associations, Competitive Landscape

Dublin, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Contact Centre Operations in South Africa 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report focuses on the South African contact centre industry, a subsector of the business process outsourcing industry. It includes information on the state of the sector, job creation, government support, and influencing factors.
There are profiles of 40 companies including international companies with call centre operations in South Africa such as Aegis, CCI, Merchants, Outworx and Webhelp, and back office suppliers such as Altron and Business Connexion.
The South African contact centre industry, which includes call centres, technical support and back and front office services for multinationals and South African companies, has recorded exceptional growth in recent years, driven by strong support by government through the incentives offered by the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition.
The industry specialises in customer service and shared services, specifically in banking, financial services, insurance, and niche legal services. It is seen as an employment creator and foreign currency earner from outsource services.
Competitive Advantage
South Africa was voted by contact centre managers globally as the preferred business process outsourcing location in the world, after being placed second for three years in a row. More than half of the work performed by South Africa's call centre outsourcing currently comes from the UK. South Africa's competitive advantages include availability of skills, infrastructure, risk profile, business environment, English fluency and time zone alignment.
Government Support
Support by government, through the incentives offered by the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition, has seen the sector grow despite the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic. The Global Business Services Incentive was introduced in 2019 to create employment for young people and contribute to the country's export revenue from offshoring services.
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION
2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY
2.1. Industry Value Chain
2.2. Geographic Position
3. SIZE OF THE INDUSTRY
4. STATE OF THE INDUSTRY
4.1. Local
4.1.1. Corporate Actions
4.1.2. Regulations
4.1.3. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development
4.2. Continental
4.3. International
5. INFLUENCING FACTORS
5.1. Coronavirus
5.2. Economic Environment
5.3. Rising Input Costs
5.4. Government Support
5.5. Labour
5.6. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation
6. COMPETITION
6.1. Barriers to Entry
7. SWOT ANALYSIS
8. OUTLOOK
9. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS
10. REFERENCES
10.1. Publications
10.2. Websites
Companies Mentioned
- 1Stream Managed Technology Solutions (Pty) Ltd
- Accenture Services (Pty) Ltd
- Aegis Outsourcing South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Altron TMT (Pty) Ltd
- AVirtual Services (Pty) Ltd
- Business Connexion (Pty) Ltd
- Care Call Retail and Distribution Services (Pty) Ltd
- CCI SA (Durban) (Pty) Ltd
- CCI SA Johannesburg (Pty) Ltd
- CCI South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Centrevo (Pty) Ltd
- Digital Mall (Pty) Ltd
- Dreamscheme 76 (Pty) Ltd
- Durban Technology Hub NPC
- EC Three (Pty) Ltd
- Ernst and Young Services (Pty) Ltd
- EXLService South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- FSP Solutions (Pty) Ltd
- Full Circle Contact Centre Services (Pty) Ltd
- Gijima Group Ltd
- i-Talk Call Centre Solutions (Pty) Ltd
- iContact (Pty) Ltd
- Ignition Telecoms Investments (Pty) Ltd
- Laboria Solutions (Pty) Ltd
- Mango 5 (Pty) Ltd
- Market IQ (Pty) Ltd
- Merchants SA (Pty) Ltd
- Mindpearl South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- MTN Group Ltd
- Nextec Industrial Technologies (Pty) Ltd
- O'Keeffe and Swartz Consultants (Pty) Ltd
- Outworx Contact Centre (Pty) Ltd
- SA Commercial (Pty) Ltd
- SoluGrowth (Pty) Ltd
- State Information Technology Agency SOC Ltd
- Talksure Trading (Pty) Ltd
- TP South Africa Trading (Pty) Ltd
- Webhelp SA Outsourcing (Pty) Ltd
- WNS Global Services SA (Pty) Ltd
- WNS South Africa (Pty) Ltd
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uifxap