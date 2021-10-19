AVOXI Exceeds Q3 Projections, Poised for Accelerating Growth in 2022

ATLANTA, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVOXI, a global Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS), announced record-breaking growth with a 58% increase in bookings and a 34% climb in revenue to close out Q3.

Outperforming its projected forecast, AVOXI's continued growth is backed by their customer-focused solutions, driving breakthrough numbers in their dollar-based net expansion and product usage.

With ongoing expansion across their local and international reach, new programmable voice capabilities plus deliberate investments into providing a world-class customer experience, AVOXI is poised to end the year aggressively heading into 2022.

"Simplifying how customers leverage our industry-leading voice solutions is always on the forefront of our minds," said CEO David Wise. "Our ability to now offer programmatic voice will provide our enterprise customers with improved operational efficiency as well as increased profitability."

Product Developments Propel Enterprise Account Expansion

AVOXI's mission-critical communication solutions, paired with their product-led roadmap in Q3, delivered dollar-based net expansion of 116%.

The all-in-one platform continues to deliver reliable, cloud-based communications for their growing customer base, introducing the launch of their programmable voice APIs paired with additional expansion across Asia-Pacific for their TrueLocalTM offering.

AVOXI's suite of public APIs enables enterprises to seamlessly access the Company's robust global number inventory and set configurations from their preferred voice applications, enabling them to expand reach like never before.

Empowering enterprises to increase their call answer rates by 10x, AVOXI expands their TrueLocalTM coverage across 20 hard-to-obtain cities, including Beijing, Jakarta, Manila, Bangkok, and Singapore in Q3.

Delivering Flexibility with Pay-As-You-Go Model

As the world recovers from the global pandemic, AVOXI customers continue to find value in the pay-as-you-go model. Enabling customers to scale as demand dictates, the model provides flexibility for industries such as Travel & Hospitality and Healthcare. AVOXI's 34% YoY growth continues to be influenced by their subscriptions and usage, with a 46% increase in subscriptions and 22% usage above contracted.

Customer Recognition for Ease of Use and Best Support

AVOXI continues to land more accolades for their cloud-based platform and enterprise support, receiving praise from customers as High Performer, Easiest to Use, and Best Support honors from G2's Fall 2021 Contact Center Software Report in September. This news follows impressive milestones in H1 , bringing the Company's award stack to seven.

"Our customers continue to applaud our platform's ease of use and dedicated customer service, said COO Barbara Dondiego. "Our ability to keep a pulse on what our enterprise customers need, both now and in the next 12 months, has fueled our success in delivering can't-live-without functionality within the AVOXI platform."

About AVOXI

AVOXI, a global communications platform, provides voice, messaging, and contact center - all within one platform. Giving international businesses the local presence they need to easily scale with their customers, AVOXI offers feature-rich voice technology with unparalleled coverage, quality, and reliability.

Powering 7,000+ customers across 170+ countries and driving over 50+ million customer interactions every year, AVOXI's agile cloud platform enables customers to integrate with the technologies that matter most.

Get the global voice software that enterprises trust to keep their communications running. Go global, call local with AVOXI today. Learn more at www.avoxi.com .

