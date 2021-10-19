ProSearch Expands Enterprise Offering with Microsoft 365 Managed Services

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProSearch, a leading provider of comprehensive discovery and compliance solutions to corporate legal departments and law firms, announces the addition of Microsoft 365 Managed Services to its Enterprise offering, including advisory services and data identification and collection services. As part of its Enterprise Managed Services, ProSearch analysts, project managers and SMEs become an extension of client teams to leverage their deep knowledge of Microsoft 365, Azure and the Security and Compliance Center (S&CC) and build upon those tools with custom-developed solutions to augment Microsoft eDiscovery capabilities.



ProSearch Microsoft 365 advisory services help clients manage Microsoft licenses, data and discovery processes across the EDRM life cycle. The company’s team of engineers continuously monitors the Microsoft road map for updates that will affect existing workflows or provide opportunities to further optimize discovery.

As part of its Microsoft 365 data identification and collection service, ProSearch experts leverage PowerShell and the Microsoft Graph API to accelerate collections in Microsoft 365 and reduce the risk of error, using its proprietary ProSearch Graph Collector tool to further extend the functionalities available in the Microsoft S&CC. ProSearch collects data from Outlook, Exchange, SharePoint, OneDrive and Teams within a client’s Microsoft 365 tenant using the best tools available for each request and creating synergy between collection, processing, review and production. This includes performing decryption of Microsoft protected content as part of collections workflow.

ProSearch supports the entire discovery process for Microsoft 365 as well as other platforms and data sources to help clients achieve a repeatable, defensible eDiscovery process at scale. The company’s end-to-end discovery services also include data preservation, processing and document review.

“Rapidly growing volumes of data contained within Microsoft 365 applications and Azure resources are a significant source of responsive data in our clients’ litigation, investigations and compliance matters. Our new Microsoft 365 offerings help them get more value from those investments by culling data at its source, accelerate collection timelines and make better decisions on the tools and workflows used in those matters,” says Julia Hasenzahl, CEO of ProSearch. “With guidance from our Microsoft 365 experts, Enterprise clients are reducing risk and are able to take an informed approach to deploying Microsoft 365 solutions in the larger context of compliance and discovery.”

Through its corporate Enterprise offering, ProSearch reimagines the conventional approach to solution design and service delivery by working as part of client discovery teams and taking a holistic view of each client’s unique needs, data and metrics for success. ProSearch combines advanced technologies with its innovative workflows and deep expertise in deriving insights from data to help legal teams better respond to litigation, investigations, regulatory and compliance actions and achieve better outcomes at lower cost.

About ProSearch

ProSearch enables corporations and law firms to meet discovery, fraud investigation, compliance and IG requirements at scale with precision and ease. The ProSearch team of consultants, data scientists, linguists, project managers, attorneys and discovery specialists collaborates with clients to execute their matter strategies and ensure on-target, on-budget, on-time delivery. Because discovery is a business process that can be measured, managed and improved, ProSearch offers its Enterprise solution tailored to align with an organization’s business goals by providing operational excellence to transform discovery. To learn more visit ProSearch.com.

