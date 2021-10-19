TopLine Federal Credit Union Participates in 5th Statewide Day Of Kindness

Minnesota credit unions join forces to spread kindness across the state on Monday, Oct. 11.



MAPLE GROVE, Minn., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopLine Federal Credit Union was one of the 64 credit unions and partner organizations across the state of Minnesota who participated in an orchestrated day, called CU Forward Day. A state-wide initiative of credit union employees, members and partners coming together to do one simple thing – spread kindness and encourage others to do the same.

TopLine has been participating in this collaborative credit union event since 2016, referred to as “CU Forward Day,” which is coordinated by the Minnesota Credit Union Network (MnCUN), the state trade association for Minnesota’s credit unions. CU Forward Day demonstrates what credit unions do best, collaborate and give back to their communities. ​

TopLine’s theme for this year was “Imagine What We Can Do Together.” Over 75 TopLine participants volunteered 230 hours and impacted nearly 1,800 Minnesotans at local community partner non-profit organizations including: Advent Lutheran Church, Avenues for Youth, Community Emergency Assistance Programs (CEAP), Family Alternatives, Keystone Community Services, Maple Grove Hospital, MORE, Union Gospel Mission Twin Cities, and YMCA Youth & Family Services.

Volunteers made a positive impact in the communities that TopLine serves by providing fall clean up at a youth homeless shelter, packing food for a mobile food shelf program, serving lunch to residents at a local ministry, providing aid in local food shelves, creating inspiration signage for a local hospital, packing and delivering over 900 toiletry kits, dental kits, and snack bags, knitted scarves for local foster youth and much more.

“TopLine is dedicated to improving our members and communities’ lives. Service is a core element of our mission,” says Tom Smith, TopLine President and CEO. “ CU Forward Day showcased our true power of collectively working together with other credit unions across Minnesota to make a positive impact in our communities.”

Credit unions are committed to the foundational philosophy of “People Helping People,” which is demonstrated by their cooperative structures, support of financial education, and active engagement within their communities. Across the state, over 2,300 volunteers from 64 credit unions and partner organizations dedicated over 10,000 volunteer hours impacting more than 540,000 Minnesotans on CU Forward Day. #CUForwardDay

“CU Forward Day exemplifies the people “helping people philosophy” with volunteers across Minnesota spending one day to give back to their communities in big and small ways,” said Mark Cummins, President and CEO of the Minnesota Credit Union Network, the state’s trade association for credit unions.”

All credit union employees across the state were invited to attend the first-ever volunteer “thank you” After Party at the Fillmore, hosted by United Financials Making a Difference (UFMD) and several sponsoring credit unions, with TopLine being one. Guests were treated to live music from Ali Gray & Kenny McMahon and The Fabulous Armadillos featuring Chris Hawkey, and refreshments.

TopLine Federal Credit Union , a Twin Cities-based credit union, is Minnesota’s 13th largest, with assets of more than $625 million and serves over 46,000 members. Established in 1935, the not-for-profit cooperative offers a complete line of financial services, as well as auto and home insurance, from its five branch locations — in Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Maple Grove, Plymouth and in St. Paul’s Como Park — as well as by phone, mobile app and online at www.TopLinecu.com . Membership is available to anyone who lives, works, worships, attends school or volunteers in Anoka, Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Ramsey, Scott or Washington Counties and their immediate family members. To learn more about the credit union’s foundation, visit https://www.toplinecu.com/foundation.





