Globus Medical Premieres ANTHEM® Mini Fragment Fracture System at Orthopaedic Trauma Association Meeting

AUDUBON, Pa., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED), a leading musculoskeletal solutions company, today announced it will feature its new ANTHEM® Mini Fragment Fracture System at the annual Orthopaedic Trauma Association (OTA) meeting in Fort Worth, Texas, Oct 20-23, 2021.

The ANTHEM® Mini Fragment Fracture System is designed for fracture fixation of small bones and non-load-bearing stabilization of long bones in the upper and lower extremities. Implants are provided in titanium and stainless steel and include eight plate styles, including unique K-plates and mesh plates in a range of sizes. The plates are designed to accommodate diverse patient anatomies and fracture patterns, and feature 30-degree polyaxial locking technology. They are compatible with locking, non-locking, and self-drilling speed screws for quick unicortical fixation. The implants are organized into a single versatile set, engineered to accommodate surgeon preferences and increase procedural efficiency.

“This innovative addition to our growing Globus trauma portfolio aligns with the upward trend among surgeons to supplement treatment of complex long bone fractures with mini fragment plates,” said Dan Scavilla, President of Orthopedics at Globus Medical. “With ANTHEM® Mini Fragment, surgeons now have an adaptable small plating system designed to better fit the challenging anatomy encountered in these procedures.”

Surgeons wanting to experience ANTHEM® Mini Fragment Fracture System’s benefits firsthand should visit Globus Medical booth #509 at this week’s OTA meeting.

Visit GlobusMedical.com/Trauma to learn more.

Indications

The ANTHEM® Fracture System is indicated for fixation of fractures, osteotomies, arthrodesis and reconstruction of bones for the appropriate size of the device to be used in adult patients, including the clavicle, scapula, humerus, radius, ulna, small bones (metacarpals, metatarsals, phalanges), wrist, pelvis, femur, tibia, fibula, ankle, and foot. The clavicle hook plate may be used for dislocations of the acromioclavicular joint. Mini fragment plates are also indicated for fixation of fractures of the acetabulum, patella, and bone fragments, replantation, malunions and nonunion, and for non-load-bearing stabilization and reduction of long bone fragments. Metaphyseal plates are indicated for non-load-bearing stabilization and reduction of long bone fragments, and for fixation of bones including the radius and ulna.

In addition, small fragment, mini fragment, proximal tibia, clavicle, metaphyseal, and distal fibula plates are indicated for use in infant, child, and adolescent pediatric subgroups and small stature adults. Distal radius, distal tibia, metaphyseal, and mini fragment plates are indicated for use in adolescents (12-21 years of age). Plating can be used in patients with osteopenic bone.

About Globus Medical, Inc.

Globus Medical , Inc. is a leading musculoskeletal solutions company based in Audubon, PA. The company was founded in 2003 by an experienced team of professionals with a shared vision to create products that enable surgeons to promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Additional information can be accessed at http://www.globusmedical.com .

Safe Harbor Statements

All statements included in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and may be identified by their use of words such as “believe,” “may,” “might,” “could,” “will,” “aim,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “plan” and other similar terms. These forward-looking statements are based on our current assumptions, expectations and estimates of future events and trends. Forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to many risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect our businesses and operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, health epidemics, pandemics and similar outbreaks, including the COVID-19 pandemic, factors affecting our quarterly results, our ability to manage our growth, our ability to sustain our profitability, demand for our products, our ability to compete successfully (including without limitation our ability to convince surgeons to use our products and our ability to attract and retain sales and other personnel), our ability to rapidly develop and introduce new products, our ability to develop and execute on successful business strategies, our ability to comply with laws and regulations that are or may become applicable to our businesses, our ability to safeguard our intellectual property, our success in defending legal proceedings brought against us, trends in the medical device industry, general economic conditions, and other risks. For a discussion of these and other risks, uncertainties and other factors that could affect our results, you should refer to the disclosure contained in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the sections labeled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements,” and in our Forms 10-Q, Forms 8-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These documents are available at www.sec.gov . Moreover, we operate in an evolving environment. New risk factors and uncertainties emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all risk factors and uncertainties, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, events or circumstances or other factors arising or coming to our attention after the date hereof.

Contact:

Brian Kearns

Senior Vice President, Business Development and Investor Relations

Phone: (610) 930-1800

Email: investors@globusmedical.com

www.globusmedical.com