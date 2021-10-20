Kinnevik: Interim report 1 January – 30 September 2021

English Swedish

”We continue to strengthen and build out our growth portfolio at a rapid pace to maintain the momentum of our strategic transformation, and note the interest of founders and investors to partner with us. This is a significant recognition of our ability to identify the businesses of tomorrow and be their preferred investor as they grow and shape a re-imagined everyday.”

Georgi Ganev, CEO of Kinnevik

Key Strategic Highlights

Betterment raised USD 160m in a funding round to accelerate the record growth the company has delivered year-to-date across its B2C and B2B offering, leading to a significant uplift in valuation

Cityblock raised additional capital to extend its reach and battle health inequities for a fast-growing member population, at a valuation twice as high as the round in March this year

Babylon reaffirmed its 2021 and 2022 growth guidance and secured USD 200m in sustainability-linked financing as it nears completion of its SPAC merger transaction

We strengthened our Growth Portfolio materially through four new investments – Spring Health and Quit Genius in specialised virtual-enabled healthcare, leading embedded insurance enabler Sure, and the Nordic challenger bank Lunar

Tele2 and Deutsche Telekom agreed to sell its Netherlands joint venture, and Tele2's board intend to propose an extraordinary dividend that strengthens our financial position by more than SEK 2bn

The value of our private profolio grew by SEK 4.5bn, driven by net revaluations of SEK 2.2bn and new investments of SEK 2.3bn

Investment Management Activities

We invested SEK 2,266m in the quarter, including four new companies: SEK 861m into Spring Health SEK 506m into Lunar SEK 435m into Sure SEK 259m into Quit Genius



Financial Position

NAV of SEK 75.8bn (SEK 273 per share), down SEK 0.3bn or 0.4% in the quarter and up SEK 13.3bn or 21.3% year-on-year

Net cash position of SEK 1.8bn, corresponding to 2.4% of portfolio value by quarter-end

Events After the Quarter

In October, we announced our commitment to sell a minimum USD 340m stake in VillageMD to Walgreens Boots Alliance as the two companies extend their partnership

Kinnevik was awarded the Allbright prize, being named the company on Nasdaq Stockholm that shows the strongest results in gender equality

