BIO-key to Showcase PortalGuard IAM Platform and Higher Education Expertise at Booth 638 at 2021 EDUCAUSE Annual Conference October 26-29

WALL, N.J., Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI), an innovative provider of Identity and Access Management (IAM) and Identity-Bound Biometric (IBB) solutions, today announced the company will exhibit at the 2021 EDUCAUSE Annual Conference, to be held at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, in Philadelphia from October 26-29. BIO-key will be available for meetings with their 200+ higher education customers and attendees, Q&A sessions, and live demonstrations of their award-winning PortalGuard IAM platform at booth 638.

As the premier higher education IT event, the EDUCAUSE Annual Conference focuses on the many changes this year has brought to higher education, as professionals and leading technology providers gather to share their experiences around transformation, resilience, and the common good. As key agenda topics, cybersecurity and privacy are top of mind for attendees, as the education sector faces a growing complex of cybersecurity threats. The industry has been under high attack for several years already, with phishing, ransomware, and denial-of-service attacks growing in frequency and ferocity. But what has exacerbated the existing security challenges is the forced move to remote and online learning in response to the global health pandemic.

As security experts, BIO-key welcomes the opportunity to meet with higher education IT professionals about navigating the complex educational cybersecurity environment while working within the boundaries of their potentially limited resources. Attendees are invited to stop by booth 638 for live demonstrations of BIO-key PortalGuard and to discuss top cybersecurity priorities, including:

Eliminating passwords

Securing remote learning

Protecting student data

Reducing password reset calls

During the demonstrations, attendees will see why 200+ higher education institutions trust BIO-key's award-winning PortalGuard platform for its end-to-end flexibility to support their dynamic cybersecurity strategies. The PortalGuard platform is a complete identity and access management (IAM) solution that offers over 16 authentication options for multi-factor authentication (MFA), single sign-on (SSO), and self-service password reset (SSPR), and BIO-key's unique Identity-Bound Biometric solutions, available on-premises or in the cloud.

"With over 20 years in higher education, now more than ever we need to come together to transform the education sector and ensure that the right cybersecurity safety measures are put into place," said Mark Cochran, President of PortalGuard, BIO-key. "We look forward to connecting with higher education IT professionals to discuss how we can help evolve their cybersecurity strategies together, giving them IAM solutions that are built for them, delivered with the resources they have today."

For more information about the EDUCAUSE Annual Conference, please visit the conference website. For more information about BIO-key's IAM solutions for higher education, please visit BIO-key's website.

BIO-key has over two decades of expertise in providing authentication technology for thousands of organizations and millions of users and is revolutionizing authentication with biometric-centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) solutions, including its PortalGuard IAM solution, that provides convenient and secure access to devices, information, applications, and high-value transactions. BIO-key's patented software and hardware solutions, with industry-leading biometric capabilities, enable large-scale on-premises and Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) solutions as well as customized enterprise and cloud solutions.

