GBT Roadmaps The Development of a Wearable Version for Its qTerm Device

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) ("GBT” or the “Company”) has on its roadmap, a wearable version of the qTerm device. The finger-touch version prototype of the device is now under manufacturing; and the company plans to start a wearable version next year. GBT's qTerm, a human vitals device, is aimed to measure human vitals with the touch of a finger.



According to Gartner’s ( Gartner Forecasts Gl o bal Sp e nding on Wearable Devices to Total $81.5 Billion in 2021 ) forecast, the world will spend about $81.5 billion on wearable devices in 2021, a significant rise compared to 2020. This rise is directly correlated with the global pandemic and the importance of health monitoring in our lives.

The qTerm wearable device is planned to have all features of the finger-touch version plus additional features that can be utilized due to its shape characteristics. Upon a user’s permission, an automatic scheduled monitoring feature is planned for on-going health observation. The device’s AI system will learn about the user’s health concerns and conditions, and perform health checks as part of a daily routine, transparent to the user. Even if users forget to take vitals measurements, the device will do it automatically for them. Based on the device’s cognitive and reasoning capabilities, automatic vitals measurements will be taken continuously throughout the day. In case of abnormal results, the device will alert, and advice on further steps; the device can be integrated with clinics and hospital data systems to keep and monitor patient’s records. It will be able to directly alert physicians about any health-related concerns and could also be used during telemedicine sessions. The wearable device plans to use optical sensors technology with an advanced display. Additionally, a web portal synchronized with a mobile application is planned to support qTerm’s wearable version. And just like the finger-touch version, the data will be securely kept and transferred to a back-end AI program for further analysis and monitoring. Due to the device’s nature, GBT will continue evaluating the addition of more wearable-oriented features to increase its added value. GBT plans to start the device’s design in early 2022.

"It is only natural to create a wearable version of qTerm technology. One of the major advantages of a wearable form of qTerm is its capabilities to take health related measurements; independently, and without the user’s awareness, this feature can be enabled upon the user’s permission. We see this feature as a great advantage; especially, when users may forget to take their scheduled vitals, not aware of a potential problem. The wearable version of qTerm will be equipped with the same AI system for on-going health monitoring, and it will learn about a user’s health condition and perform scheduled checks to ensure good health. These checks will be executed throughout the day or night and in case of abnormalities the user will be alerted, and can be an efficient health monitoring system for the elderly; 24/7. In qTerm’s finger-touch version the responsibility to perform a vitals check lies on the user remembering to take these on time. However, with the wearable device the checks will be automatically executed throughout the day in case the user forgets their daily health-related duties, this system will do it for them. qTerm wearable will include a website synchronized mobile application for results representation. This advanced mobile application will make the qTerm wearable device a personal health monitoring system constantly on the watch, checking, analyzing and advising/alerting about any health concerns," said Danny Rittman the Company’s CTO.

There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in researching, developing or implementing this system. In order to successfully implement this concept, the Company will need to raise adequate capital to support its research and, if successfully researched, developed, the Company would need to enter into a strategic relationship with a third party that has experience in manufacturing, selling and distributing this product. There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in any or all of these critical steps.

