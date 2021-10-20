Lixte Biotechnology to Discuss its Collaboration with Leading European Cancer Centers at the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference on October 28

Studies to use genome wide functional genetic techniques to identify effective drug combinations and new drug targets for its lead clinical compound, LB-100

PASADENA, CA, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIXT), a clinical-stage drug discovery company developing pharmacologically active drugs for use in cancer treatment, will present at the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference being held virtually October 27-28, 2021.

Presentation Date: Thursday, October 28, 2021

Presentation Time: 11:55 a.m. ET

Lixte Founder and CEO John S. Kovach, M.D. will deliver a summary of the main features of its lead clinical compound, the PP2A inhibitor LB-100, and an overview of the Company’s collaboration with Netherlands Cancer Institute (Amsterdam) and Oncode Institute (Utrecht) to identify the most promising drug combinations for LB-100 for cancer treatment. The pre-clinical studies are directed by Professor René Bernards (NKI), a leader in using genome wide functional genetic techniques to identify effective drug combinations, new drug targets, and mechanisms of resistance to cancer drugs.

Commenting on the collaboration, Dr. Kovach recently stated, “We are extremely pleased to have the opportunity to collaborate with Professor Bernards and his excellent group. There are many pre-clinical studies demonstrating the ability of our lead compound, LB-100, an inhibitor of protein phosphatase 2A, to potentiate the activity of different cytotoxic drugs. Its ubiquitous activity and low toxicity have made it challenging to select the most promising clinical targets for this novel compound. A targeted approach to cancer treatment has been a long-standing research goal. Prof. Bernards’ approach makes it possible to select among a multitude of compounds those most likely to be effective when combined with a second drug and/or in cancers with a particular molecular abnormality. The possibility of identifying which drug in combination with LB-100 and in which type of tumor is most likely to be beneficial is a very exciting prospect.”

About Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:LIXT) is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering drugs for more effective treatments for many forms of cancer and other serious common diseases. A major driver of cancer is defects in the switches that turn the biochemical pathways in cells on and off. Most cancer research over the past 30 years has focused on the “on” switches because the “off” switches, especially the master “off” switch protein phosphatase (PP2A), were believed to cause intolerable toxicity in patients. Lixte has achieved a breakthrough with its novel, first-in-class lead compound, PP2A inhibitor LB-100, by demonstrating that it is readily tolerated in cancer patients at doses associated with anti-cancer activity. This innovative approach encourages cancer cells, damaged by chemo or other cancer therapies, to continue to replicate before repairing the damage, leading to the more efficient death and elimination of those cells from the body. Lixte has partnered with top medical institutions and leading academic research centers to advance the clinical development of its compounds. The LB-100 compound, of which there are no competitors known to Lixte, is being tested in three clinical cancer treatment studies with others in planning. lixte.com

