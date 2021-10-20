The Board of Kinnevik Adjusts the Terms of Agreements with the Participants in the Proposed Share Incentive Plan

English Swedish

Kinnevik AB (publ) ("Kinnevik") today announced that the Board has resolved to adjust the terms of agreements with the participants in the long-term share incentive plan for Kinnevik employees that the Board has proposed to the Extraordinary General Meeting tomorrow, 21 October 2021.

Kinnevik's Board has resolved to adjust the terms of agreements which will be entered into with the participants in Kinnevik's long-term share incentive plan for 2021, subject to the Extraordinary General Meeting resolves to adopt the plan. The Board has resolved that the maximum profit per incentive share will be limited to an amount corresponding to 4.25 times the average closing price for Kinnevik's Class B share during September 2021, instead of 6.0 times the average closing price for Kinnevik's Class B share during September 2021, as set out in the Board's proposal in the notice to the Extraordinary General Meeting.

The Board's complete proposal regarding the share incentive plan is available on Kinnevik's website at www.kinnevik.com under the heading "General Meetings" (which can be found under the section "Governance"). The other terms of the proposed share incentive plan remain unchanged.

For further information, visit www.kinnevik.com or contact:

Torun Litzén, Director Investor Relations

Phone +46 (0)70 762 00 50

Email press@kinnevik.com

Kinnevik is an industry focused investment company with an entrepreneurial spirit. Our purpose is to make people's lives better by providing more and better choice. In partnership with talented founders and management teams we build challenger businesses that use disruptive technology to address material, everyday consumer needs. As active owners, we believe in delivering both shareholder and social value by building long-term sustainable businesses that contribute positively to society. We invest in Europe, with a focus on the Nordics, the US, and selectively in other markets. Kinnevik was founded in 1936 by the Stenbeck, Klingspor and von Horn families. Kinnevik's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's list for large cap companies under the ticker codes KINV A and KINV B.

