Angel City Football Club Partners with Payscale to Help Level the Playing Field and Work Toward a More Equitable Future in the Workplace

SEATTLE, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Payscale Inc. , the leading provider of compensation data, software and services, will announce today at the company’s annual Compference event that they are the latest founding partner of Angel City Football Club (ACFC). As the club’s official compensation management partner, Payscale will work with ACFC’s leadership team to provide essential tools, data and resources to level the playing field and support equitable compensation.



“As soon as we heard about the formation of Angel City Football Club, we knew we wanted to become a founding partner and work with an organization built on closing the gender pay gap, not just in sports, but across every industry and organization. Our brand values align seamlessly, and we are excited to join forces,” said Adrianna Burrows, CMO of Payscale. “There is no better time than our annual Compference to announce our partnership and united front dedicated to making a difference and paying people fairly.”

Compference is Payscale’s annual event on compensation management, which attracts an audience of thousands of HR and functional leaders as well as compensation professionals to network, learn, and grow with a community of thought leaders, experts, and allies. Compference21 is titled Navigate the Compensation Journey, Together, and will provide direction for managing compensation and pay equity following a tumultuous year that was full of uncertainty for many employers.

"Since our first conversations with Payscale, we knew that not only is this a company that we want to partner with, but one that we want to be customers of,” said Angel City President and Co-Founder Julie Uhrman. “We founded Angel City on the principle of pay equity. By locking arms with Payscale, we ensure that our organization adheres to a standard of equitable compensation, as well as aim to hold others to that same standard through our Pay Equity Pledge and programming.”

Beginning in 2022, Angel City and Payscale will collaborate on the development of a Pay Equity Pledge, with a goal of empowering organizations, including those in the business of sports, to work toward pay equity in their own organizations. As an extension of the Pay Equity Pledge, ACFC and Payscale will invite members of the community to join in a pre-match discussion on the topic at Banc of California stadium. Payscale will also support ACFC players by providing educational workshops to provide resources for players to learn how to apply skills and experiences to their post-playing career ambitions.

Because of the shared passion for supporting our community, Payscale and ACFC will activate the Angel City Sponsorship Model, structured for every partner to make a charitable impact. This partnership will provide career resources to youth both in Los Angeles and across the country, specifically supporting the transition from high school to college to career.

Payscale data, software, and services support all types of compensation strategies, including employee-location based pay strategies through geo differentials. Payscale also has close to 100M visitors to the website each year who “Payscale It”, creating the largest crowdsourced database of its kind with more than 65M salary profiles and gives customers the option to integrate more than 10,000 surveys from 300 publishers. Payscale provides multiple options to contrast, manage, and analyze pay data with the confidence to share and advocate for compensation solutions with other business leaders across their organization.

