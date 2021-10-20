Invitation to conference call and webcast of Sinch interim report for the third quarter of 2021

English Swedish

Stockholm, Sweden – October 20, 2021 – Sinch AB (publ), a global leader in cloud communications for mobile customer engagement, will publish its interim report for the third quarter 2021 on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at 07:30 CET. A conference call and a webcast will take place at 14:00 CET the same day where Oscar Werner, CEO, and Roshan Saldanha, CFO, will present the report. There will be a possibility to ask questions after the presentation.

Time for publication of the interim report

Tuesday November 2, 2021, at 07:30 CET

Time for conference call and webcast

Tuesday November 2, 2021, at 14:00 CET

Conference call dial-in details

Please make sure that you are connected to the conference by calling in to register a few minutes before the call begins.

Sweden: +46 (0) 8 506 92 180

UK: +44 (0) 2071 928 000

US: +1 631 510 7495

Access code: 698 7713#

Webcast and slide deck

The live webcast will be available at investors.sinch.com/webcast

The presentation and report will be available at investors.sinch.com after publication.

For further information, please contact

Thomas Heath

Chief Strategy Officer & Head of Investor Relations

Mobile: +46 722 45 50 55

E-mail: investors@sinch.com

Ola Elmeland

Investor Relations Director

Mobile: +46 721 43 34 59

E-mail: investors@sinch.com

About Sinch

Sinch brings businesses and people closer with tools enabling personal engagement. Its leading cloud communications platform lets businesses reach every mobile phone on the planet, in seconds or less, through mobile messaging, voice and video. Sinch is a trusted software provider to mobile operators, and its platform powers business-critical communications for many of the world’s largest companies. Sinch has been profitable and fast-growing since its foundation in 2008. It is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has local presence in more than 40 countries. Shares are traded at NASDAQ Stockholm: XSTO:SINCH. Visit us at sinch.com .

