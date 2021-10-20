Atos strengthens its position in the Big Data and Computer Vision market with the acquisition of DataSentics

English French

Paris (France), October 20, 2021 – Atos today announced it has reached an agreement to acquire DataSentics, a Czech Republic-based data science company specializing in the development of Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning (AI/ML) business solutions and products. With this acquisition Atos will enhance its AI/ML and Computer Vision portfolio with new AI-intensive products and data science capabilities and welcome a highly skilled team of approximately 100 AI/ML data scientists and engineers.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Prague, DataSentics is a Machine Learning and data engineering boutique, working to unify data science and engineering to deliver business impact. The company primarily sells its solutions in Central and Western Europe to large enterprises, with a strong vertical focus in the Financial Services, Retail and Media industries.

The combined capabilities of Atos and DataSentics will provide a global AI/ML factory delivering business value to all their joint customers.

"This is a fantastic opportunity to expand our existing AI/ML capabilities. With DataSentics we are strengthening our global AI/ML factory which is already leveraging the expertise from our recent acquisitions in this area: zData, Miner & Kasch and Ipsotek” said Pierre Barnabé, Executive Vice President, Head of Big Data & Security at Atos.

“We are excited that the global reach and strong vertical industry focus of Atos will accelerate how our AI products and solutions make a real impact on enterprises across the world” said Petr Bednarik, CEO and Founder of DataSentics.

The closing of the transaction is expected to take place in Q4 2021.

****

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 107,000 employees and annual revenue of over € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 71 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on the CAC 40 ESG and Next 20 Paris Stock Indexes.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Investor Relations contact:

Gilles Arditti - gilles.arditti@atos.net - +33 1 73 26 00 66

Press contact:

Sylvie Raybaud – sylvie.raybaud@atos.net - +33 6 95 91 96 71

Attachment