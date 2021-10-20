AKVA group ASA: Minutes from Extraordinary General Meeting

Reference is made to the announcements by AKVA group ASA ("AKVA" or the "Company") on 29 September 2021 and 19 October 2021, regarding the investment in the Company by Israel Corp., comprising of a private placement of 3,333,430 new shares (the "Private Placement") and purchases of 3,266,762 existing shares in the Company (the "Offer").

The extraordinary general meeting resolving inter alia the Private Placement and to elect Yoald Doppelt and Irene Heng Lauvsnes was held today, 20 October 2021. All items on the agenda were approved by the extraordinary general meeting. The minutes are attached hereto and will also be available on AKVA's website www.akvagroup.com .



Dated: 20 October 2021

AKVA group ASA



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

About AKVA group ASA

AKVA group ASA is a global technology and service partner that deliver technology and services that helps solve biological challenges within the aquaculture industry. Good operational performance and fish welfare ensures sustainability and profitability for the customer. This is the premise for everything we deliver, from single components to services and complete installations. In-depth aquaculture knowledge, extensive experience and a high capacity for innovation characterizes and enables us to deliver the best solutions for both land-based and sea based fish farming.

