INE Acquires Pentester Academy to Enhance Comprehensive IT Training Solutions

Cary, N.C., Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Cary, NC) INE, the global leader in the Information Technology training sector, announced today it has acquired Pentester Academy, a cloud-based hands-on lab platform that will accelerate the creation of more challenging, scenario-based training tools across Cyber Security, Networking, Data Science, Cloud, and DevOps.

“Enterprise teams around the world depend on INE to deliver dynamic, innovative training. With the acquisition of Pentester Academy, we are supercharging that experience by opening the door to a virtual arcade of game-changing interactive labs across Cyber Security, Cloud, Networking, and DevOps,” said INE’s CEO Richard McLain. “The cloud-based labs are cutting-edge, competitive, immersive, and unlike anything on the market. Harnessing the power of these tools, in combination with INE’s industry-leading training platform, will unlock a new type of hands-on learning experience that is highly engaging, extremely effective, and immensely practical. With a single click, you can be placed in control of a large-scale corporate network and tasked to defend it from real-time attacks all from within your browser. Simply put, it’s game-changing.”

Pentester Academy’s platform includes a cache of 2,200+ hands-on labs, 1,500+ HD videos, and bootcamps. These will be offered in tandem with INE’s robust suite of course offerings, which includes 18,000+ on-demand videos across Cyber Security, Cloud, Networking, Data Science, and DevOps, as well as study guides, quizzes, projects, workbooks, hands-on labs, and industry-leading certifications. Together, the strategically combined solutions will allow students from both platforms and all skill sets to continue accelerating their IT careers.

Pentester Academy was founded by Vivek Ramachandran, a renowned cybersecurity expert, best known for his contributions to wireless security attacks, including the Caffe-Latte attack. Vivek is the author of multiple cybersecurity books and a regular speaker-trainer at top security conferences like Blackhat USA and DEFCON. He currently serves as a Microsoft Regional Director for Cybersecurity, an honorary role, which recognizes the world's top technology visionaries for their proven cross-platform technical expertise, community leadership, and commitment to business results. Vivek graduated from the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati, and has published peer-reviewed research papers in the IEEE press and LNCS proceedings.

“We have spent the last decade building Pentester Academy into a pioneer of online Cyber Security training,” said Ramachandran. “ I have long been an admirer of INE, so it is the natural partner for us as we look to continue training students around the world in fresh, new ways. The next-generation lab platform we’ve created is expertly designed to propel students beyond the theoretical to a realistic learning environment. Challenging the industry to think differently and push past limitations is a shared founding principle of Pentester Academy and INE. I am thrilled to join the INE family, and will maintain an active role in building a strong partnership so that our students can access the best training tools possible.”

INE is the premier provider of Technical Training for the IT industry. INE is revolutionizing the digital learning industry by implementing adaptive technologies and a proven method of hands-on training experiences. INE’s training portfolio is built for levels of technical learning specializing in advanced networking technologies, next-generation security, and infrastructure programming and development.

