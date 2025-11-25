INE Highlights CMMC-Aligned Training for DoD Teams

Cary, NC, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INE Security, a global leader in cybersecurity training and certification, today reaffirmed its commitment to helping defense contractors and suppliers meet the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC 2.0) standards. With the CMMC rollout, officially in effect as of November 10, 2025, organizations across the U.S. defense industrial base must now demonstrate compliance with the Department of Defense (DoD) cybersecurity requirements.

INE’s extensive library of training content spans cybersecurity, networking, cloud computing, and data science. This comprehensive curriculum provides the skills and knowledge necessary for teams to strengthen their cybersecurity posture and prepare for CMMC certification readiness. INE’s training content directly supports the practical implementation of CMMC 2.0 compliance and NIST SP 800-171 training objectives.

“Many defense contractors are looking for clear, accessible ways to train their teams and meet these new compliance standards,” said Jamie Kahgee, VP of Product and Technology at INE Security. “INE’s content library already contains everything organizations need to align with the CMMC framework, from foundational cybersecurity principles to advanced cloud and network defense. Our goal is to help contractors strengthen their workforce and protect critical national security data.”

The Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC 2.0) framework requires organizations within the DoD supply chain to meet specific cybersecurity maturity levels based on the sensitivity of the information they handle. These levels, aligned to Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) protection and Federal Contract Information (FCI) safeguards, are validated through self-assessments or third-party audits. INE’s learning platform equips professionals with the technical depth needed to demonstrate these capabilities through hands-on training and applied knowledge.

INE’s approach to defense contractor cybersecurity focuses on bridging the gap between compliance policy and real-world practice. Through guided labs, expert-led instruction, and structured learning paths, professionals can build the competencies required to implement secure systems, respond to incidents effectively, and maintain strong documentation for audit and assessment readiness.

“The implementation of CMMC 2.0 compliance has raised the bar for cybersecurity expectations across the defense sector,” said Lindsey Rinehart, Chief Executive Officer of INE. “Our mission is to make expert-level training accessible to every organization, regardless of size or budget. By leveraging INE’s platform, contractors can prepare for CMMC certification while improving their overall security resilience.”

INE’s platform is designed for cybersecurity workforce development, offering scalable, role-based training that supports entire teams—from entry-level technicians to security engineers and compliance officers. Learners can follow guided learning paths in topics such as network defense, risk management, penetration testing, cloud security, and data protection. This multi-disciplinary approach aligns naturally with the diverse domains covered by the CMMC model.

The CMMC rollout 2025 reinforces the DoD’s commitment to improving cybersecurity across its global supply chain. With INE’s comprehensive training resources, defense contractors have a reliable, practical solution to help ensure that every employee understands both the technical and procedural components of compliance.

INE Security’s CMMC-aligned training resources are available now through the INE training platform. Organizations can explore tailored enterprise solutions, access curated content mapped to CMMC domains, and track team progress toward readiness benchmarks. INE continues to invest in developing content that supports compliance-focused learning and the protection of critical infrastructure.

About INE Security:

INE Security is the premier provider of online networking and cybersecurity training and cybersecurity certifications. Harnessing a powerful hands-on lab platform, cutting-edge technology, a global video distribution network, and world-class instructors, INE Security is the top training choice for Fortune 500 companies worldwide for cybersecurity training in business and for IT professionals looking to advance their careers. INE Security's suite of learning paths offers an incomparable depth of expertise across cybersecurity. The company is committed to delivering advanced technical training while also lowering the barriers worldwide for those looking to enter and excel in an IT career.







