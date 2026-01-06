INE Security Launches eSOC Learning Path to Build Elite SOC Teams

Cary, NC, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INE Security, a global leader in specialized cybersecurity training, today announced the launch of its Security Operations Certified – Level 1 (eSOC) Learning Path. This comprehensive new path is specifically engineered to empower organizations to build, scale, and validate the skills of their Security Operations Centers (SOCs)—the critical front line of defense in the modern threat landscape.

As organizations worldwide face a relentless rise in sophisticated cyberattacks, the burden on the SOC has never been heavier. INE Security’s eSOC Learning Path moves beyond theoretical knowledge, delivering structured, expert-led training that transforms a group of individuals into a unified, rapid-response team capable of handling real-world incidents with precision.

The SOC: An Organization’s Front Line of Defense

In the current digital landscape, the SOC is the heartbeat of organizational security. However, tools alone cannot stop a determined adversary.

"Technology is a force multiplier, but the human defender is the decision-maker," said Lindsey Rinehart, Chief Executive Officer at INE. "With the eSOC Learning Path, we are focusing on the front line—giving teams a powerful, shared technical language and the operational muscle memory needed to protect their organizations in high-pressure environments."

By prioritizing team-wide training, organizations can significantly reduce alert fatigue, improve investigation accuracy, and ensure that every analyst—from Tier 1 to leadership—is operating from a consistent, high-fidelity playbook.

Building Unified Technical Competency

The eSOC Level 1 Learning Path provides a breakdown of the fundamentals of security operations while integrating the latest advancements in AI-supported analysis and investigation. The path is designed to be taken as a collective, ensuring that the entire team masters:

SOC Fundamentals, AI & Core Analyst Skills: Mastering the "shared mind" of the modern SOC.

Mastering the "shared mind" of the modern SOC. Threat Detection, Logging & Analysis: Identifying the signal amidst the noise of thousands of daily alerts.

Identifying the signal amidst the noise of thousands of daily alerts. Incident Response & Investigation: Rapid, methodical containment to prevent lateral movement.

Rapid, methodical containment to prevent lateral movement. SOC Tools & Reporting: Professionalizing the communication of risk to executive leadership.

Addressing the Human Element of the Skills Gap

The cybersecurity skills gap isn’t just a staffing issue; it’s an operational risk. Under-trained teams experience higher turnover and slower response times. INE’s eSOC path directly addresses these pain points by providing a clear career roadmap that keeps analysts engaged, challenged, and loyal to the mission.

“A SOC is only as strong as its overall readiness. We built this path to ensure every component is prepared,” said Tracy Wallace, INE’s Director of Content Development. “By immersing teams in actual tools and behaviors used in active breaches, we help organizations close the gap between ‘having a SOC’ and ‘having an elite defensive front line.’”

Availability

The first courses in the Security Operations Certified – Level 1 (eSOC) Learning Path are available now, with continued course and lab releases rolling out throughout 2026 as part of INE's "Year of the Defender" initiative. The accompanying eSOC certification will launch in March 2026, with the learning path designed to directly prepare learners for certification success.

For more information on empowering your SOC team, visit https://ine.com/enterprise.

About INE Security

INE Security is the premier provider of online networking and cybersecurity training and cybersecurity certifications. Harnessing a powerful hands-on lab platform, cutting-edge technology, a global video distribution network, and world-class instructors, INE Security is the top training choice for Fortune 500 companies worldwide for cybersecurity training in business and for IT professionals looking to advance their careers. INE Security's suite of learning paths offers an incomparable depth of expertise across cybersecurity. The company is committed to delivering advanced technical training while also lowering the barriers worldwide for those looking to enter and excel in an IT career.







