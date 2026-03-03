INE Launches eSOC Certification to Prepare Job-Ready Tier 1 SOC Analysts

Cary, NC, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INE Security, a leading provider of cybersecurity and networking training, today announced the launch of Security Operations Certified - Level 1 (eSOC), a new certification and learning path designed to prepare professionals for the core responsibilities of a Tier 1 Security Operations Center (SOC) analyst.

As security teams face increasing alert volume, cloud complexity, and evolving attack paths, organizations are raising expectations for entry-level analysts. More than 70% of SOC job postings now require two or more years of experience, reflecting demand for candidates who can contribute immediately—not just shadow senior staff.

The eSOC certification is built to develop the foundational skills required to operate effectively in a modern SOC from day one.

Built for the Realities of Tier 1 SOC Work

While automation and AI are influencing SOC workflows, the core responsibilities of a Tier 1 analyst remain essential: triaging alerts, investigating suspicious activity, documenting findings, and escalating incidents appropriately.

eSOC focuses on the practical, repeatable workflows that define successful Tier 1 performance, including:

Understanding SOC structure, roles, and escalation paths

Analyzing logs and correlating alerts across SIEM platforms

Distinguishing false positives from actionable incidents

Executing documented playbooks for common attack scenarios

Creating clear, escalation-ready case documentation

Understanding how AI augments the analyst workflow through integration into day-to-day tools and responsible usage of generative AI.

“Strong security operations still depend on fundamentals,” said Tracy Wallace, Director of Cybersecurity Content at INE. “eSOC trains analysts to investigate alerts thoroughly, document findings clearly, and make defensible decisions. That’s the foundation every SOC needs.”



Comprehensive Coverage Across Core SOC Domains

The eSOC learning path develops competency across the full Tier 1 workflow, including:

SOC Foundations & Analyst Readiness - Understanding the purpose of the SOC, common roles, frameworks, and professional expectations.

- Understanding the purpose of the SOC, common roles, frameworks, and professional expectations. Logging, SIEM & Alert Analysis - Identifying and analyzing log sources, investigating alerts, correlating events, and improving signal quality.

- Identifying and analyzing log sources, investigating alerts, correlating events, and improving signal quality. Incident Detection, Triage & Response - Classifying alerts, determining severity, identifying common incident types, and executing appropriate response actions.

- Classifying alerts, determining severity, identifying common incident types, and executing appropriate response actions. SOC Tools, Enrichment & Workflow Integration - Using SIEM, EDR, SOAR, and ticketing systems to structure investigations and integrate findings.

- Using SIEM, EDR, SOAR, and ticketing systems to structure investigations and integrate findings. Case Management, Ticketing & Reporting - Documenting investigations clearly, producing audit-ready tickets, and communicating effectively with downstream teams.

Applied SOC Analysis Scenarios

Hands-on analysis of phishing emails, endpoint telemetry, and network traffic to detect malware, command-and-control activity, and potential data exfiltration.

AI as an Augmentation Layer — Not a Replacement

The certification also introduces analysts to AI-augmented SOC workflows, including how AI-generated summaries and enrichment can support investigations. Analysts learn how AI integrates into day-to-day SOC tools—such as SIEM, EDR, and SOAR platforms—to assist with alert prioritization, context gathering, and data enrichment.

eSOC emphasizes responsible usage of generative AI within investigations, including validating AI-produced summaries, recognizing incomplete or biased outputs, and ensuring findings are supported by underlying telemetry. Rather than treating AI as an authority, analysts are trained to use it as an acceleration layer within structured workflows.

“AI may assist with triage, but analysts are still responsible for interpreting evidence and determining impact,” Wallace added. “eSOC ensures professionals understand both the tools and the reasoning behind their decisions.”

Designed for Hiring Alignment and Enterprise Readiness

Rather than measuring performance by alert volume alone, eSOC aligns training to outcomes valued by SOC leaders: accurate triage, high-quality documentation, faster escalation, and reduced false positives.

For enterprises, the certification provides a clear signal that candidates possess validated Tier 1 skills. For aspiring analysts, it delivers structured preparation aligned to real-world SOC workflows.

Availability

The eSOC certification and learning path are available now through INE Security. For details on exam requirements, preparation resources, and enterprise training options, visit ine.com/enterprise.

