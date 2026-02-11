INE Expands Academy Partner Program With New Cyber Defense Track and eSOC Certification

Cary, NC, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INE, a global provider of networking and cybersecurity training and certifications, today announced an expansion of its INE Academy Partner Program with the introduction of a new Cyber Defense track designed specifically for Information Security Analysts and Security Operations Center (SOC) analysts.

The expansion is powered by INE’s Security Operations Certified – Level 1 (eSOC) Learning Path and Certification, enabling Cyber Academies worldwide to deliver structured, job-focused training that culminates in a tangible credential aligned to foundational cyber defense roles.

This announcement aligns with INE’s Year of the Defender initiative, which focuses on helping training partners and organizations build skilled, job-ready defenders as cyber threats become more automated, AI-driven, and operationally complex.

Rising Demand for SOC-Ready Professionals

SOC roles represent a significant portion of the cybersecurity workforce, with an estimated 15–20% of professionals working in a SOC. Demand continues to grow, with SOC roles projected to increase 30% through 2030, compared to approximately 8% growth across the broader technology sector.

At the same time, expectations for entry-level SOC analysts are rising. AI-driven tools now automate much of the routine alert review that once defined Tier 1 roles, shifting responsibility toward higher-quality triage, contextual analysis, and escalation.

For Cyber Academies, this creates a growing need for training programs that prepare learners for modern SOC expectations, not outdated entry-level models.

Why SOC Hiring Is Changing

Traditional Tier 1 SOC roles focused heavily on manual alert triage and ticket routing. That model is evolving as AI systems filter large volumes of data before human analysts ever engage.

As a result:

Tier 1 analysts are now expected to exercise stronger technical judgment

Foundational roles require deeper practical skills earlier

Employers are seeking candidates who can operate effectively from day one

Hiring pipelines are tightening as well. In 2025, 70% of SOC roles required two or more years of experience, reducing the number of true foundational opportunities and creating long-term talent gaps for employers.

What’s New in the INE Academy Partner Program

To help Cyber Academies address these shifts, the expanded Academy Partner Program introduces a Cyber Defense track focused on practical SOC readiness. Through the program, partners can now offer:

Cyber Defense training aligned to foundational SOC and Information Security Analyst roles

Curriculum centered on real SOC workflows and modern Tier 1 expectations

The eSOC certification as a measurable, career-relevant outcome





“As AI reshapes how SOC teams operate, entry-level analysts are expected to bring stronger technical judgment from day one,” said Lindsey Rinehart, Chief Executive Officer at INE. “With the Cyber Defense track and eSOC certification, we’re enabling our academy partners to train defenders who are prepared for today’s SOC environments—not yesterday’s.”

How eSOC Supports Academies, Candidates, and Employers

The eSOC certification is designed to signal readiness for modern SOC work and provide value across the training-to-employment pipeline.

For Cyber Academies, eSOC offers:

A clear, industry-aligned outcome for cyber defense programs

A standardized benchmark for foundational SOC readiness

Availability

The expanded INE Academy Partner Program Cyber Defense track and eSOC certification will be available to Cyber Academy partners worldwide beginning March 2026.

Attachment