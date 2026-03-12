INE Expands Enterprise-Grade IT & Cybersecurity Training to Small Businesses

Cary, NC, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INE today announced the launch of a new training program designed specifically for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). The program provides SMB IT and cybersecurity teams with unlimited access to professional IT and cybersecurity training at a simple, fixed annual price — along with a complimentary INE Certification Voucher per license to validate skills and support internal readiness goals.

As technology environments grow more complex, small businesses are expected to meet the same security and operational standards as larger enterprises. Yet many SMB teams operate with lean staffing and limited time for structured skill development. Strengthening technical capabilities is no longer optional; it is foundational to growth, resilience, and long-term competitiveness.

INE’s SMB training program helps close that capability gap with accessible, scalable training that is easy to adopt and built for sustained skill development.

“Small businesses face the same technical demands as large enterprises,” said Brett Erskine, Chief Revenue Officer at INE. “We believe enterprise-quality IT and cybersecurity training should be accessible to every organization. This program empowers SMB teams to build stronger technical foundations, improve resilience, and move forward with confidence.”

Why This Matters for SMBs

Strong cybersecurity outcomes begin with strong foundational skills — including networking, identity and access management, secure system administration, and incident response. When teams have structured, continuous training, they are better equipped to prevent incidents, respond effectively, and meet evolving compliance and insurance expectations.

Industry research underscores the stakes:

80% of small firms have experienced a cyber threat in the past five years

60% of small firms that suffer a major cyberattack close within six months

Cyber insurance premiums can increase 20% or more following a breach





Despite this, many small businesses allocate less than 10% of their IT budgets to cybersecurity initiatives. For a 100-person firm, the average cost of a breach can reach $125,000 — excluding downtime and reputational impact.

At the same time, individual instructor-led cybersecurity training can cost up to $10,000 per attendee. INE’s SMB program removes that barrier by offering unlimited training for 12 months at an all-inclusive annual price of $799 per license.

Introducing the INE Professional Plan for Small Business

The program includes a refreshed INE Professional Plan for Small Business, delivered as a plug-and-play subscription. With a simple SaaS login, teams can begin training immediately — no complex integrations required.

The plan includes:

Unlimited access to INE’s full catalog of IT and cybersecurity training

1,000+ hours of hands-on interactive labs for real-world skill development

SaaS login access for streamlined onboarding

One complimentary INE Certification Voucher per license

Essential reporting to track learner progress and training activity

Built for Continuous Growth

The SMB program is designed for teams that need repeatable, long-term skill development — not one-time exposure. Organizations can use it to:

Strengthen baseline capabilities across networking, systems, and security

Create structured learning paths for new hires and cross-functional training

Practice incident response scenarios in hands-on lab environments

Track progress to support audits, insurance reviews, and internal performance goals

By making professional-grade training accessible and predictable in cost, INE is helping small businesses invest proactively in the technical skills that support sustainable growth.

Availability

The INE SMB Training Program, including the INE Professional Plan for Small Business, is available now. For more information, visit https://learn.ine.com/smb.

As cyber threats evolve and technical expectations increase, INE remains committed to expanding access to high-quality IT and cybersecurity training — helping organizations of every size build resilient, future-ready teams.







