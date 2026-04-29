INE Releases 2026 Training Roadmap for Building AI-Augmented Security Teams

Cary, NC, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INE Security, a global provider of cybersecurity and IT training and certifications, today announced the release of its 2026 Training Roadmap for Building AI-Augmented Security Teams, a strategic resource designed to help organizations develop structured training programs across all levels of the security workforce.

The roadmap builds on INE’s recent research into AI-driven security operations, providing practical guidance for aligning training investments with evolving workforce needs—helping organizations move from ad hoc training to role-based, measurable skill development.

As AI continues to reshape cybersecurity operations, organizations face growing pressure to ensure teams are equipped not only with foundational skills, but also with the ability to operate alongside AI-driven tools and workflows.

“Modern attackers don’t operate within job descriptions—and defenders can’t either,” said Jamie Kahgee, VP of Product & Technology at INE. “This roadmap helps organizations build teams that are not only technically capable, but adaptable, cross-trained, and prepared to work effectively in AI-augmented environments.”

A Structured Approach to Workforce Development

The 2026 Training Roadmap provides clear, role-based guidance across three key stages of the cybersecurity career lifecycle:

Junior Analysts (0–2 years): Building foundational skills and learning to operate effectively within SOC environments

Building foundational skills and learning to operate effectively within SOC environments Mid-Level Analysts (3–5 years): Developing specialization, improving investigation quality, and optimizing AI-assisted workflows

Developing specialization, improving investigation quality, and optimizing AI-assisted workflows Senior Analysts and Team Leads (5+ years): Driving strategy, evaluating tools, and aligning security initiatives with business objectives

Each stage includes defined technical skills, development priorities, and measurable success criteria, helping organizations create repeatable training programs that scale with team growth.

Preparing Teams for AI-Augmented Security Operations

A core focus of the roadmap is helping organizations adapt to the growing role of AI in security operations. Rather than treating AI as a replacement for analysts, the roadmap emphasizes how teams can:

Interpret and validate AI-generated insights

Reduce false positives and improve detection quality

Automate repetitive workflows while maintaining human oversight

Build stronger investigation and decision-making capabilities

By combining foundational training with AI-era skills, organizations can better prepare teams to respond to increasingly complex and non-linear threats.

From Individual Training to Organizational Readiness

The roadmap also highlights the importance of shifting from isolated learning initiatives to coordinated, organization-wide training strategies. Key recommendations include:

Establishing cross-level training programs that align junior, mid-level, and senior development

Defining clear certification pathways tied to job roles and career progression

Measuring training effectiveness through metrics such as detection speed, response time, and false positive reduction

Linking training investments to business outcomes, including incident reduction, cost avoidance, and employee retention

This structured approach enables organizations to move beyond one-time training events and build continuous learning programs that support long-term resilience.

Supporting Career Growth and Retention

In addition to improving technical capability, the roadmap addresses one of the most pressing challenges facing security leaders: retaining skilled talent.

By providing clear development paths, mentorship models, and measurable growth opportunities, organizations can create environments where analysts see long-term career progression to reduce turnover and strengthen team stability.

Availability

The 2026 Training Roadmap for Building AI-Augmented Security Teams is available now as a supplemental resource to INE’s AI security ebook.

To download the roadmap and learn more, visit https://learn.ine.com/ebook/ai-security-paradox.

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